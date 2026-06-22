Why Do Some Laptops Have Touchpads On The Left Instead Of The Center?

Browse through the list of popular laptops by reliable brands, and you'll likely notice that most models' touchpads are centered in the middle of the chassis. It's a design choice that most people simply don't register until they run into a specimen with the touchpad located off-center. For some, this may seem like a flaw. Funny enough, someone even complained on a Lenovo forum about their shoulder hurting because of the location of the touchpad on their computer.

Why do some laptops have touchpads on the left side, though? There's a strong rationale behind this, despite how off-kilter it may appear to you if you're used to centered touchpads. Take that Lenovo complaint as an example. Another commenter clarified that the touchpad's alignment is actually correct, noting that the orientation point is the keyboard (more precisely, the spacebar) and not the body of the laptop itself. This makes sense because the idea behind the placement is to prevent your wrists from dragging across the touchpad when using the keyboard.

As a rule, most laptops with a dedicated numpad will compensate by moving the touchpad off-center. Just imagine if the touchpad remained dead in the middle of a laptop with a numpad: your right wrist would inevitably come in contact with a touchpad as you're typing. So, regardless of how "wrong" it may look, keeping the pointing device aligned with the spacebar allows you to pull off all the nifty touchpad tricks and use the keyboard without making a mess.