Google Home Just Added A Major Update With 4 New Features Users Won't Want To Miss

Google is also leaning on Gemini to do most of the heavy lifting for a new feature that will let you explore and discover new types of music, TV shows, movies, and more. This is all part of the company's attempts to unlock enhanced video browsing directly on your Google Home device, and it seems like it will be a solid feature for tablet-like devices such as the Pixel Tablet. Considering a lot of these new features appear to have some kind of visual addition to them, the Pixel Tablet remains a smart buy in 2026 for those that want to expand their Google Home device pool.

Alongside being able to more easily search and launch videos on your Google Home display, Google's update notes also say that users will now be able to stream movies and TV shows directly from their favorite streaming services. You'll need to connect those services — similarly to how you need to connect Spotify and other music services to your Google Home account — but once that is done and you've installed the new update, you should be able to conversationally talk to Gemini and start watching those shows right away.

Google also says it has upgraded the platform's performance as a whole, now allowing you to conversationally control things such as the volume, as well as making Google better at ignoring background noise and speech overall. The update notes also say that Gemini in Google Home will now be even better at helping you manage reminders, notes, and lists with quicker responses, as well as better at understanding your conversational inquiries.