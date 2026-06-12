Google Home Just Added A Major Update With 4 New Features Users Won't Want To Miss
Google Home is making it easier than ever to interact with the web and get the information that you need, and while we're still waiting to learn exactly when Google will release its new Google Home speakers, the tech giant has already started phasing out its old Nest speakers in preparation for a "spring 2026" release of the new hardware. To help usher in this new age of Google Home speakers, Google revealed some of the key AI-powered functions of this next-gen home assistant, which it detailed in a new support document. Since the end of 2025, Google has slowly been upgrading Google Home with new Gemini-powered features, and these new features became available to early access members on June 8, 2026. It's likely we'll see a full release to the wider Google Home network in the coming months, though no specific timeline has been given just yet.
Chief among the big upgrades are more detailed and accurate weather forecasts. Google says that these will provide improved speech results and display more consistent forecasts based on your chosen temperature unit. You'll also now be able to lean into hourly context for forecasts, allowing you to check things like how sunny it will be at 4 p.m. If you're using a Google Home smart display, then you'll be able to see hourly chats displayed directly on the device, too.
More Gemini expansion and platform upgrades
Google is also leaning on Gemini to do most of the heavy lifting for a new feature that will let you explore and discover new types of music, TV shows, movies, and more. This is all part of the company's attempts to unlock enhanced video browsing directly on your Google Home device, and it seems like it will be a solid feature for tablet-like devices such as the Pixel Tablet. Considering a lot of these new features appear to have some kind of visual addition to them, the Pixel Tablet remains a smart buy in 2026 for those that want to expand their Google Home device pool.
Alongside being able to more easily search and launch videos on your Google Home display, Google's update notes also say that users will now be able to stream movies and TV shows directly from their favorite streaming services. You'll need to connect those services — similarly to how you need to connect Spotify and other music services to your Google Home account — but once that is done and you've installed the new update, you should be able to conversationally talk to Gemini and start watching those shows right away.
Google also says it has upgraded the platform's performance as a whole, now allowing you to conversationally control things such as the volume, as well as making Google better at ignoring background noise and speech overall. The update notes also say that Gemini in Google Home will now be even better at helping you manage reminders, notes, and lists with quicker responses, as well as better at understanding your conversational inquiries.