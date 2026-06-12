Some Amazon Users Can Upgrade Their Kindles At A Big Discount With This New Offer
In April 2026, Amazon announced it would be ending support for older Kindle devices released in 2012 and earlier, including the Kindle DX, Kindle Keyboard, and more. This has understandably upset several longtime fans of the e-reader series. However, the company appears to be offering a deal for some of the customers that the forced discontinuation has affected. Based on the reports we have seen so far, Amazon appears to be offering a targeted upgrade option for some users who have one of the affected Kindle devices registered to their account.
The deal has been spotted by some users on Reddit, as well as verified in reports from The Verge and more. Based on a screenshot shared on Reddit, some users may be able to get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for as low as $115.99 after the upgrade offer. The offer seems to replace the standard trade-in deal that Amazon usually lists on some of its device pages. Because it appears to be tied directly to the discontinued support of the older Kindles, users who have an older device may want to check the store listings if they have been hoping to upgrade.
Not everyone is guaranteed to get the offer
What is important to note is that not everyone is entitled to this upgrade offer. Even some users who have older Kindles that are no longer able to access the Kindle Store have been unable to see the offer, though one of the Reddit commenters corroborating this noted that they did have a newer Kindle registered to that same account. So it does appear as though Amazon is taking all of that into account.
Additionally, The Verge notes that this particular deal will only be available to eligible users until June 20, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT. After that, the upgrade offer will likely revert to the typical trade-in offer that others already see, though that exact discounted price may no longer be available. At the time of this article's publishing, the pricing has been seen across a variety of different Kindle models, including the Paperwhite, Kindle Basic, and even the Kindle Colorsoft. According to The Verge, eligible users should also have a $20 e-book credit added to their account after upgrading.
Amazon continues to add new features to your Kindle device, and there are still several older Kindles that are worth buying in 2026. However, if you're able to take advantage of these deals while they're available, that may be the best way to ensure you remain able to access all of your Kindle purchases going forward. At least until Amazon forces another major upgrade push like this.