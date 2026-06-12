Some Amazon Users Can Upgrade Their Kindles At A Big Discount With This New Offer

What is important to note is that not everyone is entitled to this upgrade offer. Even some users who have older Kindles that are no longer able to access the Kindle Store have been unable to see the offer, though one of the Reddit commenters corroborating this noted that they did have a newer Kindle registered to that same account. So it does appear as though Amazon is taking all of that into account.

Additionally, The Verge notes that this particular deal will only be available to eligible users until June 20, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT. After that, the upgrade offer will likely revert to the typical trade-in offer that others already see, though that exact discounted price may no longer be available. At the time of this article's publishing, the pricing has been seen across a variety of different Kindle models, including the Paperwhite, Kindle Basic, and even the Kindle Colorsoft. According to The Verge, eligible users should also have a $20 e-book credit added to their account after upgrading.

Amazon continues to add new features to your Kindle device, and there are still several older Kindles that are worth buying in 2026. However, if you're able to take advantage of these deals while they're available, that may be the best way to ensure you remain able to access all of your Kindle purchases going forward. At least until Amazon forces another major upgrade push like this.