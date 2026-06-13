Microsoft Just Dropped Three New Limited-Edition Xbox Elite Controllers – But Only At Best Buy

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Microsoft just dropped three new designs for Xbox controllers that you can find on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller product page exclusively on the Best Buy website. In addition to the default white version that you can already purchase from a variety of retailers, Best Buy currently lists the following limited-edition designs for $149.99 each: Green and Red, Red and Blue, and Red and White. This is your chance to get a specially-colored Xbox Elite Controller at a bargain price; getting one of these premium controllers with a special color or design usually starts at around $169.99 at the Xbox Design Lab.

According to the specifications listed on the Best Buy product page for these limited-edition controllers, the designs were crafted as part of a World Cup soccer promotion. It's clear that the Lenovo tech collaboration with the 2026 World Cup is far from the only crossover we'll see between electronics and sports from this year's big event. Moreover, the limited-edition controllers at Best Buy were, in fact, designed with Xbox Design Lab, which is a huge positive considering the praise that users on Reddit have expressed for the quality of Xbox Design Lab controllers.