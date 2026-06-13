Microsoft Just Dropped Three New Limited-Edition Xbox Elite Controllers – But Only At Best Buy
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Microsoft just dropped three new designs for Xbox controllers that you can find on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller product page exclusively on the Best Buy website. In addition to the default white version that you can already purchase from a variety of retailers, Best Buy currently lists the following limited-edition designs for $149.99 each: Green and Red, Red and Blue, and Red and White. This is your chance to get a specially-colored Xbox Elite Controller at a bargain price; getting one of these premium controllers with a special color or design usually starts at around $169.99 at the Xbox Design Lab.
According to the specifications listed on the Best Buy product page for these limited-edition controllers, the designs were crafted as part of a World Cup soccer promotion. It's clear that the Lenovo tech collaboration with the 2026 World Cup is far from the only crossover we'll see between electronics and sports from this year's big event. Moreover, the limited-edition controllers at Best Buy were, in fact, designed with Xbox Design Lab, which is a huge positive considering the praise that users on Reddit have expressed for the quality of Xbox Design Lab controllers.
Is it worth buying a limited Xbox Elite Core controller?
The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is one of the best gaming controllers you can buy in 2026. It has a premium-feeling rubberized grip, adjustable trigger locks, and other interchangeable components that make it superior compared to other Xbox controllers. Using the Xbox Accessories app, you can even customize button mappings on an Elite. All of this functionality admittedly comes at a ridiculously high cost, but it's worth buying if you can find one with a design you like and a price you can justify.
The limited-edition Xbox Elite controllers that Microsoft just dropped at Best Buy are actually the more affordable "Core" version, which are nearly identical to the standard Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in form and function. The only major difference is that the Core does not come packaged with a carrying case, cradle, rear paddles, or alternate sticks and direction pads that you can use to configure your gaming experience. But some of those accessories are easy to sacrifice when Microsoft is giving away free 3D print files to customize your Xbox controller anyway.