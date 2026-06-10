Microsoft Is Giving Away Free 3D Print Files To Adapt Your Xbox Controller's Sticks

In order to obtain your own adaptive thumbstick topper, start by visiting the Xbox Design Lab site. Scroll down to the "Get Started" section and click on "Learn More" under "Adaptive Thumbstick Toppers. From there, pick whether you want a topper for a standard controller, an Elite controller, or an Adaptive Joystick. The difference between the designs is that the standard and Adaptive Joystick controller toppers come in three parts so they can fit over regular joysticks, whereas the Elite versions replace the thumbstick entirely.

Once you have selected your controller of choice, click "Design Yours." A new page will pop up where you can select your thumbstick shape. If you have trouble deciding, press the "Information" button (the "i" in a circle" next to the shape's name) to learn more about it. Next, click on either the icon that looks like a thumbstick with four arrows around it or the green arrow on the right side of the window to customize your thumbstick topper. Alter the "Width" and "Height" to pick the dimensions right for you (you can also choose between millimeters and inches), and move the mouse around while pressing down on the 3D image to look at it from different angles. Because of how the different toppers are shaped, some width and height combinations aren't available.

After you have finalized your topper, click the green button at the bottom of the window that looks like a checkmark over a controller. Give the product a name if you want, then click on the green shopping cart button to add the item to your cart. Finally, proceed to checkout. Fill out the onscreen information, and the zip file containing the STL data will download.