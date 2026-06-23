4 Older Devices Every Homeowner Should Try To Repurpose
Do you have a drawer or a spot in your home where you stash old devices? Don't throw them out just yet; there are plenty of older devices homeowners can easily repurpose without spending a dime. Best of all, doing so is super eco-friendly, frees up space, and helps you level up your home in one fell swoop.
Start by clearing out that drawer where you hid "out of commission" mobile devices. There are countless ways to repurpose old Android phones, including turning them into smart security cameras or remote controls. The same goes for old laptops, old cameras, and outdated smart speakers that just need a little TLC to get a whole new lease on life. Keep in mind, if none of these work for you, recycling is always an option. Organizations like Greener Gadgets can help you find recycling spots, while Human-I-T can find a new home for the devices you no longer need.
Breathe new life into your old phone
Phones are a powerhouse. Because of their design, as long as they are functional, they can do almost anything. It's not an exaggeration. Case in point: you can turn old phones into a multi-cam security system with a simple app.
Something like the AlfredCamera Home Security app only requires you to install it on your "camera" phones and your main phone, and sign in with the same Google account. From there, you need to grant the app the necessary permissions, and you can then access the feed on your main phone. Upgrading to the 'Premium' version of the app unlocks a slew of motion-detection features (including AI), allowing you to build a robust security system with outdated devices.
Alternatively, you can transform the phone into a universal remote. It's one of the easiest smart home hacks, since you can install compatible apps on the old phone to use with smart home devices. If that doesn't pique your interest, relegating Android to controlling your smart TV, Roku, or anything else via Wi-Fi through the official apps is another solid option.
Turn a laptop into a security camera or a smart home hub
Though using them as a retro gaming console is one of the most fun and clever uses for old laptops, what if you want to make those machines a bit more functional? In that case, you need something like Agent DVR. With this software, you can configure the laptop and its on-board camera for motion detection, set a variety of rules and choose where to store the files. Best of all, this path is completely free and open source.
You can take it a step further and turn it into a smart home hub. Nothing is stopping you from running Home Assistant on the laptop. Because the software already works well with a variety of smart gadgets and supports Wi-Fi, you can save a hefty amount of money (your laptop only needs to connect to Wi-Fi for this to work) and still operate a bunch of devices. Though there's a learning curve to running a smart home server, it's a good way to start a smart home journey with zero upfront cost.
Repurpose your outdated security cameras
Say you've got a security camera you no longer use. Instead of axing it or leaving it hanging outside, its motion detection may still be good enough for other things. For instance, if you have small children or a pet, simply bringing the cam inside turns it into a nifty nanny or a pet cam. The plus point is that you can place it on a nearby shelf, and your old camera will notify you if the baby wakes up or your dog starts using the chair as a chew toy again.
In case you've got a nice little property, the old security cam may be better suited for wildlife and bird watching. By investing in a transparent bird feeder (there are stylish options on Amazon for under $20), you can easily turn the old camera into a smart bird feeder. Once you set everything up, the camera's motion detector will record any visiting avians, and you can watch them from the comfort of your own home.
Turn an old smart home speaker into an intercom or a PC speaker
Not really feeling those Echo or Google Home smart speakers anymore? Why not put them to good use as an in-home intercom, then? The Amazon Echo has a Drop In feature that lets you connect to another Echo device in a separate room. For example, "Hey Alexa, drop in on the garage," and you've got a DIY intercom. This also works fine with Google Home devices. Just say "Hey Google, broadcast to the kitchen (or any other room)" and communicate without shouting across the home.
You can also turn the smart speaker into a not-so-smart speaker. This is super useful if your laptop speakers aren't cutting it and you need some extra punch in the audio quality department. Pair the Amazon Echo or Google Home with the computer via Bluetooth, or if you've got a 3.5mm cable lying around, you can also connect smart speakers the old-fashioned way (although not all devices have a physical audio input).
As you can see, there's no shortage of older things smart homeowners can repurpose. It takes a bit of ingenuity, sure, but it certainly beats having them collect dust in a box somewhere. Reusing is a good way to bump up the quality of your life (or just the fun factor) with minimal (or no) cash. It's a win-win for you and the forgotten device, which will finally get a new opportunity to shine.