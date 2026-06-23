4 Older Devices Every Homeowner Should Try To Repurpose

Do you have a drawer or a spot in your home where you stash old devices? Don't throw them out just yet; there are plenty of older devices homeowners can easily repurpose without spending a dime. Best of all, doing so is super eco-friendly, frees up space, and helps you level up your home in one fell swoop.

Start by clearing out that drawer where you hid "out of commission" mobile devices. There are countless ways to repurpose old Android phones, including turning them into smart security cameras or remote controls. The same goes for old laptops, old cameras, and outdated smart speakers that just need a little TLC to get a whole new lease on life. Keep in mind, if none of these work for you, recycling is always an option. Organizations like Greener Gadgets can help you find recycling spots, while Human-I-T can find a new home for the devices you no longer need.