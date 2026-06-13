iOS 27 Finally Fixes This Alarm Problem Plaguing iPhones For Years
For years, people have complained about their iPhone alarms not going off for one reason or another. A lot of the time, one of the first troubleshooting steps provided to users was to try checking their set volume under Sound & Haptics to ensure that it wasn't accidentally turned down somehow. Others even went so far as to suggest turning off the ability to change your phone's volume with the volume up and down buttons on the side of the phone, which kind of defeats the purpose of those buttons existing in the first place.
Thankfully, iOS 27 aims to finally resolve some of the headaches surrounding this issue by adding a new volume slider just for alarms and timers. The latest beta for iOS 27 has a new option under Sounds & Haptics in your iPhone's settings menu. This section is titled Alarms and Timers, and it now has a toggle that you can disable called Match Ringtone Volume. When this option is toggled off, you will now be able to customize the volume of your alarms and timers with a new slider option on the screen. You can download the iOS 27 beta onto an applicable device right now to try it out if you want to see what other new features Apple is bringing to iOS 27.
A small but welcome addition
While this is a very small change in the grand scheme of things, the fact that the iPhone hasn't had this option until now may have been frustrating for some users, especially since some Android phones have had the ability to customize their alarm and timer volume separately for a while. However, despite being small, the addition of this feature should hopefully make it much easier for some users who have been struggling to get their iPhone alarm to work reliably.
While it may not outright solve the issue every single time, it will at least hopefully take out some of the guesswork involved when having to troubleshoot why an alarm didn't go off. Of course, there are plenty of other things to look forward to in iOS 27, as well, including all the new Apple Intelligence features powered by Google Gemini. Siri's new AI mode has already started to garner a positive responses from the Reddit community, too, so iOS 27 could shape up to be an exciting update for iPhone users.