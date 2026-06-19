Why Do Some Smartphones Have Multiple Camera Lenses?

Modern smartphones are often packed with camera lenses, referred to as a camera cluster (or bump). This is why the camera on your phone isn't flat: the lens needs space between the sensor. The more lenses, the more space needed. But why in the world do we need multiple lenses in our smartphones to begin with? Well, that's simple. Each lens performs a specific job, such as a main (wide) lens, an ultrawide lens, a telephoto lens, and/or a macro lens. Macro is handy for close-up shots, and telephoto helps capture objects from a distance while taking more of the landscape. You'll use the main lens for other kinds of shots, like portraits. Through software, these photos can be further polished or even combined to create shots through computational photography.

Essentially, smartphones offer a selection of cameras and lenses to give you, the user, the choice of how to take your photos. Your main lens will likely take in the most light for standard use. This is known as aperture, and it's measured on F-stops. The lower the F-stop, the more light your lens lets in, so make sure to check which aperture each lens in your camera phone offers. Generally, ultrawide lenses offer a slightly higher aperture as less light is taken in to afford a much higher depth of field, so you can shoot large landscapes. As for macro, many manufacturers use the ultrawide to capture macro shots as it can also focus on subjects from a short distance. Camera bumps exist to give us options so our phones can handle any shooting situation.