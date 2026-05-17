Why The Camera On Your Phone Isn't Flat (And Why It's Getting Bigger Every Year)

If you had a phone in the early 2000s, you'll remember when the back of phones used to be mostly uniform, with the camera being just as thick as the rest of the device. Fast forward to 2016, and Apple's iPhone 7 had its camera protruding from the back. You'd expect this trend to go away with time as technology develops, allowing manufacturers to fit more into less space, but the latest iPhone 17 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra models have the biggest camera bumps of their respective series to date.

Is there a reason that your smartphone's camera can't be flat, leaving a bump that makes your phone wobble each time you put it on a table? Well, yes — there are a number of factors that have led to this design, but it's mostly a result of companies wanting to keep their phones slim. If you make your smartphone thinner but keep the camera size the same, there's inevitably going to be a bump. With phones like the Galaxy S25 Edge being just 0.23 inches thick, the trend of camera bumps increasing in apparent size makes sense.

So why can't these companies just make their cameras smaller? And when it comes to phones that aren't getting thinner — such as the iPhone 17, which is slightly thicker than its predecessor — why are the cameras themselves increasing in size? The answer has to do with improving camera quality, the limitations of physics, and our current technology. Basically, if you want better photo quality, you need a bigger sensor that takes more space. This is why the best smartphone cameras all have noticeable camera bumps.