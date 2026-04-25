These Galaxy S26 Cases Fix That Annoying Camera Bump

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Samsung's Galaxy S26 lineup hit the store shelves in March of this year, and despite featuring iterative upgrades, the lineup has been widely liked. As we noted in our Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra reviews, these Samsung flagships pack gorgeous displays, outstanding cameras, and deliver solid performance. However, there is one thing about these smartphones that hasn't been appreciated or gone down well with the Galaxy S26 owners: table wobble. None of the three Galaxy S26 smartphones lie flat because of the protruding camera module, with the Galaxy S26 Ultra being particularly wobblier. Customers find it annoying and frustrating.

While there is no seamless way to fix this wobble, there are some phone cases that solve the issue thanks to their design that fills the gap causing the wobbling. Unfortunately, it's tricky to figure out exactly which cases can help you in this regard. So, we have picked four options that are confirmed to remove the wobbling by fixing the camera bump, either by the manufacturer itself or by the actual users of the case.