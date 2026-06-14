Samsung Might Be Going To Court Over A Major YouTuber's Warranty Claim

While this may be the end of it for most users, Rossmann's team deals with SSDs for a living. He tested the drive again in his lab with a PC-3000 Express — one of the most powerful tools in drive diagnosis — and got drive write speeds as low as 40-60 MBps, whereas a brand new 990 Pro is supposed to transfer data at a rate of 7,450 MBps.

The tech YouTuber contacted Samsung again with the updated test logs and claimed that a failure to fulfill the warranty will lead to him filing a lawsuit against the multinational corporation within 60 days. This led to Samsung backtracking and stating that it could honor the warranty, but there were no replacements available due to a shortage of memory chips — most likely due to AI data centers buying them all. Samsung said it could only reimburse him for his original payment, which was around $330.

With a new Samsung 990 Pro costing about $900, this meant that Samsung would only be paying Rossmann back for one-third of a replacement, and he'd have to fund the rest himself if he wanted to get a new SSD. Furthermore — and perhaps even more frustratingly — Rossmann found that the same SSD was available on Amazon — in fact, you can order more than ten of them today — refuting Samsung's claims of a shortage in supply.