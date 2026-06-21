9 Ways Video Games Accidentally Changed The World

The history of video games is a fascinating one. Arguably the first video game ever was "Spacewar!," created by a group of MIT students for the PDP-1. It wasn't just for fun, they needed an application that would show off the full power of the new computer they had, and so this multiplayer space combat simulator was created almost as a side effect of this goal. Oddly enough, this coincidence is a running theme when it comes to video game technology.

Behind the scenes, video games have been directly or indirectly influencing all of human civilization. Even if you've never played a video game in your life and don't think about them at all, you've almost certainly had your life changed by them in ways both positive and negative. We've put together just some of the surprising things that are important today but probably wouldn't be the same — or exist at all — without video games in the first place. When you scratch below the surface, it's clear that video game technology has affected various parts of our lives in more ways than you might realize. In that regard, video games might be one of the most important inventions of all time.