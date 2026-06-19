5 Streaming Services And Networks Available On Paramount Plus

These days, it seems like every entertainment company wants their own streaming service. Many streaming services are worth your hard-earned cash, but sometimes it's difficult to keep track of which ones have your favorite shows. Just look at Paramount Plus, which started as Paramount's answer to streaming platforms such as Netflix. You can watch plenty of shows released exclusively through Paramount Plus, including "Tulsa King" and "Star Trek: Lower Decks," as well as addictive miniseries you can binge over a weekend, such as "1883" and "Knuckles". But you can also binge plenty of series originally intended for other services that are (or later became) part of the Paramount family.

However, not every subsidiary of Paramount is available through Paramount Plus. In June 2026, Paramount Plus ate up BET and all its programs. But while Paramount owns Pluto TV, it remains its own separate free ad-supported service and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Read on to learn about some of the services and networks you can get through your Paramount Plus subscription.