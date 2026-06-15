AMD Refuses To Pay A $10,000 Bug Bounty For A Flaw It Never Caught

The semiconductor company AMD operates a product security bug bounty program that awards up to $30,000 to security researchers who report a discovered vulnerability within AMD's products. But when a New Zealand researcher identified a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in AMD's AutoUpdate software, the company refused to pay the $10,000 bounty that this type of bug should have been worth.

The researcher in question is a 22-year-old programmer who goes by Paul. He posted about the situation on his MrBruh blog, where he details how he discovered the flaw and how easily a malicious party could exploit the RCE vulnerability to execute a man-in-the-middle (MITM) attack on your network. Despite the severity of this bug and the possibility that it could have affected millions of users, it took AMD a whopping 124 days to patch it — a fact that you might want to keep in mind when you're deciding whether Intel or AMD is better for your next computer.

AMD acknowledged Paul's findings and even took action based on his report, so why aren't they paying the bounty? Despite the fact that Paul drew attention to a major bug, the terms of the bounty program state that MITM attacks are outside the scope of the program. The report was closed, and to add salt to the wound, Paul was asked to remove his original blog post on the matter for an indefinite period.