3 Devices With The Best Resell Value
Whether you're upgrading to a new model or moving on from a hobby, there's no shortage of reasons you may have for reselling tech devices you've bought in the past. In fact, when deciding whether to buy tech devices, resell value might be a factor you consider. Certain devices tend to have better resell value than others. Gadgets like video game consoles and old audio equipment hold their value for a long time.
Of course, factors like an item's condition will always influence how valuable potential buyers consider it to be. A recognizable brand can also attract buyers who are either loyal to said brand or who see an established brand as a sign that a piece of tech is likely to be reliable.
Generally, accounting for resell value could also motivate you to prioritize maintenance and upkeep. You may find it easier to devote time to keeping a piece of tech in good condition if you remember that doing so could be financially beneficial later on. In the meantime, if you have any of these devices sitting around, don't throw them away just yet. They could be a source of a little extra income.
Video game consoles
One of the main factors affecting the resell value of a piece of tech is the degree to which it remains useful for a long period of time. As long as the original user keeps it in good condition, a video game console is a prime example of a device that can retain its functionality and relevance for years. When shopping for pre-owned video game consoles, some buyers even find that fairly recent consoles that still have their boxes and all other components they came bundled with can sell for almost as much as genuinely new units.
Video game consoles may also be unique when compared to other devices like DVD players. A DVD player is a device that has essentially been replaced by new technology. Although there are certainly exceptions, many titles that are available on DVD also have a Blu-ray release. Even if it doesn't, an old DVD can still play on a new Blu-ray player.
Retro video game consoles are different. While some older games get rereleased for new consoles, in many cases, it's only possible to play an older title on the console it was originally released for. As such, even fairly old video game consoles can sometimes still have strong resell value.
Old audio equipment
Audiophiles know that certain pieces of audio equipment can stay in good shape for decades. In addition, this is one category of tech in which there seems to be fairly consistent demand for retro devices and media. For example, in recent years, younger consumers have embraced vinyl as an alternative to streaming services. As such, they may naturally be in the market for older devices that can help them make the most of their growing vinyl collections.
In communities like Reddit's r/audiophile subreddit, users state that the general rule is a decent piece of audio equipment should depreciate by about 30% to 50% of its MSRP after a few years of use. After that point, however, the resell value may remain fairly steady, assuming the equipment is still in good working order.
As a seller, there are steps you can take to make your old audio equipment as attractive as possible to potential buyers. For instance, when it's feasible, you might want to give buyers the opportunity to test out equipment before buying it. Someone considering buying old speakers or a turntable from you may be more inclined to do so if they can confirm the equipment still sounds impressive.
Smartwatches and wearables from known brands
Different types of users have different relationships with wearable technology. Some users upgrade their wearable tech every two to three years. Such users are unlikely to be the type to purchase a used smartwatch or other such device.
However, there are also users who only plan on using these types of devices for basic purposes, such as leveraging GPS to easily track their daily steps. They may be completely happy to buy used if it means saving some money. They'll typically be more likely to make a purchase if a wearable comes from a reputable brand and its sensors are functioning well enough to deliver accurate readings. Naturally, a smartwatch or other wearable that's free of visible damage will sell for more than one that's undergone some wear and tear.
Once again, this highlights the value of maintaining your tech. Keeping your devices looking and functioning properly can maximize their resell value. That said, if you're reading this, you may be just as interested in buying used equipment as you are in selling it. If so, be sure to familiarize yourself with which tech items are thrift store gems and which are worth leaving on the shelf. Doing so will help you make wise decisions as both a seller and a buyer.