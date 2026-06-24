Why There's A Tiny Hole On Your Fire TV Remote

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

An Amazon Fire TV device is great for accessing streaming services after a long day, but it's the Fire TV remote that ensures you're in control of media. These remotes have many of the buttons you would likely expect from a streaming controller, including navigation, rewind, fast forward, and play controls. However, those with this accessory may have noticed a tiny hole on the front side of their remote. It may seem arbitrary, but it actually serves an important purpose.

The pin-sized hole on certain Amazon Fire TV remotes is where the microphone is located, and it's what helps users issue voice commands or communicate with Alexa. With the assistant being an easy way to search or play content, among other capabilities, being mindful of where the microphone is located can be a good way to ensure the longevity of your device. Fortunately, we can provide you with some tips for keeping your mic working properly.

Though your Fire TV remote's Home button may be hiding a useful feature, the mic on the controller isn't necessarily meant to be hidden. Rather, it is likely on the front of your controller so that it can properly pick up your voice. With that being said, there are several Amazon Fire TV remote shortcuts that can be easy to miss if you're looking to get more functionality out of the device.