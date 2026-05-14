Your Amazon Fire TV Stick Remote's Home Button Is Hiding A Useful Feature In Plain Sight

We live in a consumer tech era that favors cosmetic minimalism (generally speaking), which is part of the reason why remotes continue to feature fewer and fewer actual buttons. Fortunately, brands like Amazon considered this when designing its Fire TV stick, one of the 12 major streaming devices on the market. If you own one of these gadgets, Amazon hid an entire section of its user interface behind a single button — you'll just need a long press to unearth it.

We're referring to the Quick Settings menu, which you can pull up by pressing and holding the Home button on your Fire TV remote. After a few seconds, the Quick Settings interface should load on top of your current screen and automatically pause the movie or show you're currently streaming. Menu options include the ability to move between user profiles, open downloaded apps, dip into device settings, use a sleep timer, and more.

It's definitely one of the most useful Fire TV Stick remote shortcuts, especially if you're the kind of person who likes to tweak picture settings to best support the media you're watching. For those folks, you can press and hold the Up and Rewind buttons simultaneously to manually select a resolution.