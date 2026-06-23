5 3D Printing Projects That Bring '60s Aesthetics To Modern Tech
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There's something about that mid-century modern design that just feels timeless. Hitting its peak in the 1960s, the mid-century modern style is known for its clean lines, simple shapes, and a lack of in-your-face styling, with a focus on functionality. This era was defined by design that didn't get in your way, while also highlighting high-quality construction that remains in demand today.
A lot of people love the classic looks of previous generations, and a ton of new gadgets lean into nostalgic designs to stand out from the crowd. If you have a 3D printer, you know you can print all sorts of gadgets you can use daily, even taking advantage of some fun prints to help capture the mid-century modern look of the 1960s for yourself. We've scoured the internet to find some really fun designs that can give your modern tech a retro redesign.
From turning a simple smart light bulb into a work of art that wouldn't look out of place in any '60s home, to a fun desk dock that will have your smartphone looking like it belongs in an episode of "Mad Men," these designs are sure to delight fans of that classic 1960s aesthetic.
Sputnichoke Hanging Lamp
If you are looking to really set that 1960s mood in your living space, this 3d printed lamp is sure to delight. Inspired by Danish design, this mid-century modern lamp has that organic feel that helps to define the aesthetic. The Sputnichoke Hanging Lamp from user mroven feels like an artichoke that's had all its leaves opened up, or like an early soviet satellite.
Designed for an LED bulb like the SYLVANIA Wifi LED Smart Light Bulb, a modern smart bulb allows you to get a lot of amazing color choices that really accentuate the overall design. That said, this design comes with a lot of parts to print thanks to that really neat design. It's nearly 100 parts in total with 78 leaves, 12 rib structures, and several additional support units that need printing. But if you have time on your hands and want a truly unique piece to add a little color to your living space, the Sputnichoike hanging lamp is sure to get people talking at your next get-together.
Hairpin Leg Brackets For PC Stand
There's probably nothing more modern in terms of technology than the desktop computer. And for those looking for a more mid-century look and feel, the FOIFKIN M2 PC Case offers up a really pleasing design. But what if you want to keep that retro style going beyond the case while also helping your PC perform better and last longer? The solution you need might be this print for 4" Hairpin Legs from user huczekdesign. This print lets you create retro mid-century modern-inspired legs, slap them onto that old wood slab you've been saving in the garage for a random project, and have a very clean, vintage-looking stand for your PC tower. It's a super-easy 3D print that can add a touch of style to your workspace while keeping your PC elevated and improving airflow.
These types of hairpin legs were a popular design trend of the 1950s and 1960s, giving furniture a sleek, clean look. And for those who really love the retro aesthetics, you can use these legs for non-tech projects, like perhaps a plant platform for the small potted plants you may have.
Lofipi Lo-Fi Speaker
It feels like everyone has a Bluetooth speaker lying around somewhere at this point. There are even fancy speakers that take advantage of that mid-century modern style, like the Edifier Retro Wood Bluetooth Speaker, available on Amazon. But if you have a Raspberry Pi and a few spare parts from an old speaker, you can create your own retro-looking speaker and live that truly retro Lo-Fi lifestyle.
Inspired by the vintage La Wood speaker line from New Zealand, this Lofipi Lo-Fi Speaker print from user thenickdude will look great on any shelf and blend in with those going for a 1960s/1970s aesthetic. The print even has that authentic wood-grain pattern, giving this speaker a really cool overall look.
While the print is simple, the overall project is a more advanced build and will require some basic technical knowledge. You'll need a Raspberry Pi, an amp, a power supply, a speaker, a fan, buttons, and assorted wiring and electronics. You might already have a lot of the parts you need if you have an old speaker or radio, and thenickdude's print includes a breakdown for each part you can pick up for yourself.
Retro Alarm Clock Stand for Google Nest Mini
There is probably nothing more iconic than the humble alarm clock. It's an incredibly nostalgic design, with two domed bells jutting from the top of the clock that ring when struck. This type of alarm clock helped define an entire generation of kids and adults alike. With a 3D printer, you can now take advantage of this iconic design for yourself and turn it into a convenient stand for your Google Home Mini smart speaker.
The Retro Alarm Clock Stand for Google Nest Mini from user StealySteeff gives the modern smart speaker a very 1960s aesthetic and adds a little bit of fun to a relatively boring piece of modern technology. Taking advantage of the Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) speaker, this 3D print is simple and matches the speaker incredibly well. Not only that, but it serves as a nice stand that angles the speaker for better sound projection. You can even print the necessary screws and nuts, so you don't need any extra parts like the other prints featured on this list.
Midcentury Modern Iphone Standby Dock
The iPhone is a fantastic piece of technology that has helped to replace so many gadgets that we once relied on. The bedside alarm clock and desktop office clock are among the gadgets that the modern smartphone has long since replaced for many people, myself included. Many people simply leave their phone on a bedside table or desk, or even use a stand. But if you're a fan of the retro aesthetic, there is a 3D print project that you might want to check out.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max Standby Dock (Midcentury Modern) by user Rawsen Mitchell features a soft, rounded rectangular storage box resembling a vintage 1960s alarm clock. The iPhone display helps elevate the overall look thanks to its clock mode, which gives the piece that much-loved vintage style. There's even room for some storage, making it a great addition to an office desk as well. And while it's designed for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it can be modified for other iPhone models.
Methedology
When looking for 3D print projects that bring some 1960s aesthetics to modern tech for this feature, we dove deep into several popular 3D print project websites to find the most fun, most unique, and easiest-to-print designs. While each design chosen varies in complexity in terms of build and external requirements, the actual printed parts are clean and simple to produce on even the cheapest 3D printers that you can find on sites like Amazon. Each design is also well-liked on its respective platform, making it a great choice for those looking for their next unique print project to add a little flavor to their space.