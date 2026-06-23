5 3D Printing Projects That Bring '60s Aesthetics To Modern Tech

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There's something about that mid-century modern design that just feels timeless. Hitting its peak in the 1960s, the mid-century modern style is known for its clean lines, simple shapes, and a lack of in-your-face styling, with a focus on functionality. This era was defined by design that didn't get in your way, while also highlighting high-quality construction that remains in demand today.

A lot of people love the classic looks of previous generations, and a ton of new gadgets lean into nostalgic designs to stand out from the crowd. If you have a 3D printer, you know you can print all sorts of gadgets you can use daily, even taking advantage of some fun prints to help capture the mid-century modern look of the 1960s for yourself. We've scoured the internet to find some really fun designs that can give your modern tech a retro redesign.

From turning a simple smart light bulb into a work of art that wouldn't look out of place in any '60s home, to a fun desk dock that will have your smartphone looking like it belongs in an episode of "Mad Men," these designs are sure to delight fans of that classic 1960s aesthetic.