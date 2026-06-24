How Long Do Gaming Laptops Last? Here's What Users Say

If you're a gamer, you may own a console like an Xbox Series X, PS5, or Nintendo Switch 2. Or perhaps you prefer a handheld like a Steam Deck. There are also high-end gaming PCs and powerful gaming laptops that let you take gaming with you on the go. They can be upgraded with new components, such as RAM or storage, to make them even more of a powerhouse and allow you to play the latest games with ease.

Gaming laptops are capable devices that can last quite a while. According to users who've owned one, they tend to last a few years. Many stated they've had devices for the last four years, with others commenting they've had theirs for up to six. This all depends on how often you use the laptop and what games you play and want to play.

It's possible to play games on any old laptop, but if you want to play the latest AAA releases or games that require certain system requirements, you'll need one built for gaming. For instance, "007 First Light" is recommended to have a 64-bit processor and operating system, and Intel Core i5 13500 or AMD Ryzen 5 7600, 16 GB of RAM, and a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, or equivalent GPU, with at least 80 GB of available storage. When it comes to which to choose, here's a list of every major gaming laptop brand ranked from worst to best.