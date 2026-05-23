6 Gaming Laptop Myths You Need To Stop Believing

There's a sentiment among PC gamers that gaming laptops always perform worse than gaming desktops. The problem with this idea is that it doesn't stand up to even a little bit of logical scrutiny. If you look at the Steam Hardware Survey, for example, it's clear that most desktop PC gamers are not running high-performance PCs in the first place. While it is true that the fastest gaming laptop you can buy is much slower than the fastest desktop you can build, there's a huge section of overlap everywhere else.

It's not all that hard for a gaming laptop to perform as well or better than the average gaming PC desktop that the vast majority of people actually use. Sure, if you spend $1,000 on a desktop and the same on a gaming laptop, the desktop will leave the laptop in the dust on benchmarks like Frames Per Second (FPS) while gaming, but that's not the same as saying the laptop's performance is bad. It's also true that desktop PCs still have significantly better value for the money from a pure performance perspective. However, the actual experience of using these laptops and the performance that's available in this form factor is not inferior to desktops just by virtue of being in laptop form.

Price is not the main factor for everyone, either, but rather capability combined with portability. In that regard, gaming laptops can absolutely beat a large segment of desktop PCs that people are perfectly happy with already. And many (or most) everyday gamers will hardly even notice the performance differences between a desktop and a modern laptop.