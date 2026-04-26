7 Tech Products You Should Never Pay Full Price For
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Shopping for tech can get very expensive, especially if you're always going after new models as they get released. However, while there are tech products you should never cheap out on, it will be worth it to wait for discounts before you proceed with purchasing certain devices.
Some gadgets and specific brands always go on sale, so there's a chance that huge savings are just around the corner. There are also some fresh releases that only come with incremental upgrades, which means getting the older models with slashed prices may already be more than enough for most people. There are other reasons for holding yourself back from tech purchases, and you might want to hear us out if you want to score the best deals.
We selected seven types of tech products you should never pay full price for, whether you're buying directly from the manufacturer or through third-party retailers. We're going to explain why it's a good idea to wait for an opportunity to save before purchasing these devices, to help you make wiser shopping decisions.
Smart speakers
As the market for smart speakers is expected to grow in the coming years, major smart speaker brands will keep rolling out new models. However, in most cases, you can wait for discounts on older releases or go for versions on sale, as most of the functionality is tied to the digital assistants that power them. Whether it's Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple's Siri, you'll be able to enjoy the same features from these voice assistants if you're using them with the latest smart speaker or with a device that you picked up with a price markdown.
If you're a fan of Alexa or you're interested in the capabilities of Alexa+, you should keep an eye on the prices of Amazon Echo devices. With the retailer participating in most sales events, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and with its Prime Day now happening twice a year, these smart speakers and smart displays are great shopping targets for potential discounts.
An excellent example of a deal worth waiting for to get one of Amazon's smart speakers actually comes from a rival retailer. Best Buy is selling the Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) at 20% off, a few months after the release of the Amazon Echo Show 8 (4th Gen). The new version features an updated design, but the core Alexa features remain the same.
Gaming laptops
It's recommended that you future-proof your gaming laptop by spending on top-of-the-line specifications, but not everyone has that kind of budget. Additionally, some gamers don't need premium machines for the games that they play. For example, the recommended system requirements for "PUBG: Battlegrounds," one of the most popular titles on Steam, are equivalent to an Intel Core i5-6600K processor, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. This level of gaming laptop could be purchased at a lower price, rather than stretching your finances to buy a powerful device.
While you can buy gaming laptops from third-party retailers, purchasing them directly from the manufacturer is recommended. Among the major gaming laptop brands, two of the most prolific at shaving prices on models are Dell and Lenovo. The discounts cover their entire range of gaming laptops, including Dell's gaming-focused Alienware brand, so it's a matter of determining the specifications that you need and finding a deal that matches your budget.
Looking at Lenovo's website, gaming laptops currently on sale include the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 10 with the RTX 5060 and 16GB of RAM at 19% off and the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 10 with the RTX 5070 and 16GB of RAM at 21% off.
TVs
Whenever there are sales events, TVs are always among the most popular tech products because shoppers are able to take advantage of significant discounts from both manufacturers and retailers. Unless you absolutely need a new one immediately, such as when your living room TV is broken beyond repair, it's a good idea to wait for lower prices before you push through with an upgrade. Planning to go up from 1080p to 4K? Or thinking of switching from QLED to OLED? Even the most premium TV lines regularly go on sale, so there's little need to pay full price for these technologies.
Hisense and TCL are at the top of our list of cheap smart TV brands, but even those TVs will be even more affordable when discounts are available, so keep an eye out for potential deals. If you've got your sights set on a TV made by one of the big three — LG, Samsung, or Sony — you should monitor prices not just on their official websites but also on third-party sites such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
If you want to buy a new TV right now, Amazon has some excellent deals on TVs by Hisense and TCL. The retailer is offering a 27% discount on the 65-inch Hisense E6 and a 24% discount on the 65-inch Hisense U6. There are also 35% off savings up for grabs for the 40-inch TCL S3, and 29% for the 65-inch TCL T7.
Security cameras
It's true that you shouldn't pinch pennies when it comes to your family's safety, but it would also be unwise to skip savings that are already there for security cameras that punch above their price bracket. It's not just the discounts from retailers, but also the bundles that will let you get more than one device for a lower total price. These bundles aren't just multiples of the security camera you've had your eye on, though; they could also include other smart home devices, such as a video doorbell for the front door or a smart display you can use to look through their lenses.
Several smart home brands offer such bundles, but a couple from Arlo include a three-pack of the Arlo Essential Outdoor 2K wireless security camera and the Arlo Essential Whole Home Security Bundle that combines the Arlo Essential Outdoor 2K, the Arlo Essential Indoor 2K, and the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell. You'll be able to provide a blanket of protection for your family and your home with these bundles, while paying less for the devices.
Fitness trackers
Dedicated fitness trackers collect information so that you can monitor your overall well-being and record your progress as you work towards your fitness goals. However, with these wearable devices competing with the latest smartwatches, which have an increased focus on health-related functions, they often go on sale. The discounts apply to Google's Fitbit, one of the most popular fitness tracker brands, as well as to various Fitbit alternatives.
Google acquired Fitbit in 2021, and it has since integrated the latter's technology into the Pixel Watch. Fitbit fitness trackers are still available for purchase, though, and you don't have to wait for shopping holidays before you're able to access discounts for them. There are rumors that Google will revive the Fitbit brand this year with a new device, but as we wait for an official announcement, you should be on the lookout for any chance to buy Fitbit's fitness trackers with significant price markdowns.
One of the offers for Fitbit's fitness trackers is on Amazon, which is selling the Fitbit Sense 2 at 10% off. You should also monitor the official Google Store for discounts on these wearable devices.
Cordless vacuums
Cordless vacuums make cleaning more convenient. Since they're battery-powered, you won't have to deal with tangled cables, and since they're designed to be portable, you'll be able to use them in hard-to-reach areas of your home. However, compared to corded vacuums, they're generally more expensive, particularly because of the technology that goes into these devices. Fortunately, savings are often available for the top brands of cordless vacuums. Some apply to older models, but if you just need their core function, there's no need for the bells and whistles of the latest versions.
Dyson is one of the most popular brands in the market because of its unique designs and technologies, but its cordless vacuums are expensive. If you want to buy a Dyson cordless vacuum, you may consider going for previous releases so that you can get them for even lower prices due to discounts. These devices may not have the brand's newest features, but they're still worth buying, especially if you can get them for a more affordable cost.
There are some previous-generation models of the brand's cordless vacuums on sale on Amazon. You can take your pick between the Dyson V8 Plus, which is 22% off, the Dyson V11 Origin, which is 8% off, or the Dyson V15 Detect, which is 24% off.
Travel gadgets
There are many useful travel gadgets that you can buy, including power banks, luggage trackers, and travel adapters. They provide functions and conveniences that will make your vacations even more memorable. However, if your next trip is still months away, you'll have enough time to wait for these devices to receive discounts. With the speed of shipping these days, gadgets that you purchase a week before your vacation will surely still arrive at your house in time.
Most travel devices are minimalist gadgets as they're designed to fulfill a single purpose. You're still going to have to do your research, such as checking out the travel adapters you should buy and avoid, but among the good choices, the differences between them are often minimal. You can keep tabs on your preferred options by bookmarking links to their pages on retailers' websites, then proceed with a purchase when any of their prices drop to a level that you're comfortable spending on them.
If your next trip is coming up, we've gathered a few examples of travel gadgets that you can buy for a lower-than-usual price right now. Check out the Anker MagGo power bank with a 24% discount, the Life360 Tile Mate item tracker with a 16% discount, and the Momax universal travel adapter at a 40% discount.