Why Do Smartwatch Users Upgrade Their Device So Often?

While it may have once been common to get a new phone virtually every year, surveys indicate most consumers keep their phones for longer these days. However, there are still some devices that users tend to update fairly often. For example, according to a Clutch survey, about 59% of consumers who use wearable tech (like smartwatches) upgrade those devices every two to three years. That's pretty frequent for a gadget that's not generally considered to be as essential as a phone. However, there are several legitimate reasons why smartwatch owners are willing to shell out cash for replacements so often.

First of all, while the average consumer might not consider a smartwatch to be a necessity, many of those who do use these devices have come to rely on them for purposes like tracking daily health habits and message alerts. Naturally, because people use these devices daily, smartwatches become vulnerable to the inherent effects of frequent use. For example, the components can wear down, the battery can begin to drain more quickly, and the device's overall performance can begin to degrade.

These are just a few reasons that, according to the Clutch survey, a little over half of wearable tech users replace their devices to address performance gaps. That's not to say these are the only factors motivating smartwatch owners to replace their devices fairly often, though.