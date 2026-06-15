Some Amazon Users Can Effectively Get This Google Nest Smart Thermostat For Free

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A deep discount on an item is always great, but getting the item for free can feel like an almost literal steal. Though Amazon Prime Day looms around the corner — it begins June 23, if you need to save the date — that doesn't mean there aren't deals to be found until then. Right now, the retailer is offering a Google Smart Home device that doesn't just have a solid discount, but customers in certain regions may be able to take this device home for free.

Though the Google Nest Smart Thermostat for Home is available on Amazon at a reduced price, certain energy providers are also providing additional rebates, which means some users may get up to $200 back for purchasing this smart home accessory. Even if your area doesn't qualify for the maximum rebate, it might still be worth checking out this device as there many things the Google Nest Thermostat can do that you may not know about.

In addition to potentially getting this device for free, this programmable thermostat promises to offer a Saving Finder feature that can tweak your energy settings based on your schedule. It also offers a fair amount of compatibility with other platforms, and there are several protection plans available. If you're new to the world of smart home accessories, they can be great for automatic home operations, and there are many Google Smart Home gadgets that are worth buying in 2026.