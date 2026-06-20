3 Reasons Why Audiophiles Should Try Clip-On Earbuds
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Audiophiles have no shortage of options when buying new earbuds. Along with the various brands and models available to them, they also have different styles to consider. For instance, some audiophiles may wonder whether they should make the switch to clip-on earbuds.
Clip-on earbuds don't all have the same design. Nevertheless, most work by essentially hugging the outside of the ear with a cuff-like feature. Unlike other styles of earbuds, this allows them to rest in the ear without sitting as close to the ear canal, which could offer various health and safety benefits. While that's certainly one good reason to consider exploring this option, it's by no means the only potential advantage of buying a pair of clip-on earbuds. An audiophile willing to do some research may find that this "new" style represents an upgrade over what they've previously used.
Clip-on earbuds can provide a quality audio experience
Naturally, one of the most important factors an audiophile may consider when buying a new set of earbuds is whether said earbuds deliver impressive sound quality. While there are certainly clip-on earbud models that fail to meet expectations, according to users on communities like Reddit's /r/Earbuds subreddit, there are plenty that offer the listening experience audiophiles prioritize. Users specifically mention models like the SoundPEATS PearlClip Pro and the Soundcore AeroClip as options that should satisfy users who care as much about sound as they do about comfort.
The models mentioned above are just two examples of clip-on earbuds that users say should meet the criteria of audiophiles. They're by no means the only options worth considering. If you're in the market for clip-on earbuds, be sure to do your research to confirm you're spending money on a model that checks all your boxes at a fair price. While you might be tempted to buy used to save money, keep in mind that earbuds are among the types of tech devices you probably shouldn't buy used, as buying someone else's earbuds raises hygiene concerns.
Clip-on earbuds may offer enhanced comfort
There's no universal answer to the question of "What type of earbuds are best for audiophiles?" These matters are highly subjective. You should consider the factors that matter most to you when deciding whether to buy a particular model. That being said, users on /r/Earbuds and /r/headphones frequently cite comfort as one of the key benefits clip-on earbuds offer.
As one user points out, earbuds with hooks or bands can get in the way of sunglasses, hats, and other such items. Well-designed clip-on earbuds can guard against this issue. Users who've used clip-on earbuds say that quality models remain comfortable even when worn for several hours at a time. This can make them ideal for users looking for something that sounds good and promotes comfort during physical activity.
On that topic, just remember to confirm that a pair of earbuds you're considering spending money on offers the battery life you need for your intended uses. For example, a model like the HUAWEI FreeClip 2 allegedly offers up to nine hours of battery life. That's slightly more than the average earbud battery offers. You may also want to check what users have to say about various models to compare the marketing to the actual experiences of actual users.
Clip-on earbuds may allow for greater safety
One of the key differences between clip-on earbuds and other headphone and earbud styles is that clip-on earbuds generally don't block outside sound. Although noise-canceling headphones may allow for greater immersion in a listening experience, they can also pose safety risks in certain environments or when performing certain tasks.
Perhaps you like to listen to music while running around your neighborhood. In such an environment, it can be important for you to still be able to hear somewhat what's going on around you. Quality clip-on earbuds can deliver solid audio without compromising your awareness of your surroundings. Once more, the fact that these earbuds maintain a certain distance from the ear canal could also mean they might be safer than other styles.
It's worth remembering that different types of earbuds and headphones serve different purposes. An audiophile might decide that clip-on earbuds aren't necessarily the right style for every listening session. However, in certain instances, like when a user wants impressive audio without drowning out other sounds, they might be the perfect choice.