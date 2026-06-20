5 Cool Accessories You Can 3D Print For Your Fitbit Air

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Google's Fitbit Air is a nifty choice for a personal fitness tracker, emphasizing seamless comfort with its compact, unobtrusive design. Though it might seem superfluous to add any kind of accessories to such a simple device, the Fitbit Air's simplicity actually makes it ideal for homebrew modifications. All you need is a 3D printer and some designs from a site like MakerWorld to create all kinds of helpful doodads like charging stands and strap adapters.

The Fitbit Air itself is a very small device that can be removed from its companion band and used elsewhere to meet your needs. Of course, to do that, you'd need bands, carriers, and stands that are properly sized for the device's proportions. Rather than buying something like that piecemeal, try using a 3D printer to make them yourself, to save money and enjoy more flexibility when it comes to accessorizing. You can even make adapters to use your Fitbit Air with bands outside of Google's designs, which can be particularly helpful if your original band breaks or gets lost.