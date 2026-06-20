Why Is Your Speaker Audio Hissing? Here's How To Fix It

Audio hiss, buzzing, humming, and other types of auditory faults can be irritating, to say the least. It's never a welcome experience to suddenly be disrupted by ominous droning or shrill noises while you're listening to tunes on your headphones (or, even worse, while recording audio of your own). There are multiple factors that cause speaker hiss, however. Older speakers were frequently impacted by electromagnetic interference from cell phones in the early 2000s, but that issue has become exceptionally rare.

One source of hissing in your audio stream could stem from faulty built-in amplifiers in your passive speaker system. In such cases, simply turning down the volume is one possible fix. If you've set the volume too high on the speakers themselves, you may hear hissing when nothing is playing. So, before you get a little more hands-on with troubleshooting, try turning down the volume a few notches. In the event your speakers are connected to an audio interface, such as the ever-popular Focusrite Scarlett, you might also want to avoid plugging the interface into a USB hub.

Hubs and docks can cause sound issues because they actively carry signals between devices, including their own power sources, that could introduce grounding issues or interference. Rather than running your audio interface through a docking station or a USB hub, it's best to give it its own dedicated connection on your PC to reduce hissing from electromagnetic or ground loop interference. But that's more of an edge case.