USB Hub Vs. Docking Station: What's The Difference?

A USB hub is a compact device that can help you increase your computer's USB port selection. It has multiple built-in USB Type-A or USB Type-C ports and connects to your laptop via a USB cable. It essentially functions as a splitter, expanding the capabilities of a single USB port into multiple ports. As such, all connected gadgets or peripherals to a USB hub share the same connection, and the bandwidth they receive depends on how many devices are connected to a hub at any given moment and how much data they are transferring. This is often considered to be a downside of a USB hub.

USB hubs also typically draw power from the device to which they have been connected and don't have their own power supply, which further limits their capabilities. While many USB hubs are limited to USB ports, some can also include SD card slots and an Ethernet port. In the case of USB-C hubs, video output ports, like an HDMI port, and pass-through charging support are also becoming common. Another advantage of a USB hub is its plug-and-play nature. Keep in mind that some USB hubs that have multiple fast data transfer or newer generation ports (such as USB 3.2 Gen 1) may seek outside power for a stable connection.

As a result, USB Hubs are mostly suitable when you need something strictly portable and have limited connectivity needs, and mostly attach peripherals, storage drives, and an occasional external display to your machine. Two good examples of a typical USB hub are the Anker Ultra Slim 4-Port USB 3.0 Data Hub and the Anker USB-C Hub (5-in-1), the latter of which is a bestselling USB accessory on Amazon.