3 Reasons You Don't Need To Power Off Your Phone Before Bed

It's no secret that being constantly connected to our digital devices isn't necessarily healthy. When even outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook expresses concerns about the issue, you know it's worth taking seriously. Those who share his concerns may take several steps to reduce screen time. Along with trying out gadgets that can theoretically help curb smartphone addiction, some users might decide that one of the best daily habits they can get into is turning their phone off at night before going to sleep. While their intentions may be good, it can be argued that taking this step is unnecessary.

Should you power off your phone before going to bed? Probably not. The benefits of doing so don't outweigh the potential risks to both the device and, in some cases, your own safety. Luckily, you can absolutely prevent the phone from keeping you awake at night without having to shut it off completely.