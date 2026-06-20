3 Reasons You Don't Need To Power Off Your Phone Before Bed
It's no secret that being constantly connected to our digital devices isn't necessarily healthy. When even outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook expresses concerns about the issue, you know it's worth taking seriously. Those who share his concerns may take several steps to reduce screen time. Along with trying out gadgets that can theoretically help curb smartphone addiction, some users might decide that one of the best daily habits they can get into is turning their phone off at night before going to sleep. While their intentions may be good, it can be argued that taking this step is unnecessary.
Should you power off your phone before going to bed? Probably not. The benefits of doing so don't outweigh the potential risks to both the device and, in some cases, your own safety. Luckily, you can absolutely prevent the phone from keeping you awake at night without having to shut it off completely.
Powering off your phone may be harmful
It's worth noting that powering off your phone isn't the only way to keep it from being a distraction at night. You can simply set the phone to Do Not Disturb mode instead. Another option is to set the phone to airplane mode when you go to bed. As long as you're able to resist the temptation to check your device until it's time to fully wake up and start your day, you'll avoid digital interruptions that interfere with your sleep.
Powering off your phone can actually harm the device in various ways. First, the phone uses significant resources to power back up. Powering it off and on every day can thus be very draining over time. On top of that, even when the phone isn't in use, it may be running background maintenance and updates. The device can't complete these tasks when it's off. Also, because phones don't necessarily have moving parts like other complex machines, there's no need to worry about components "wearing down" if you leave the phone on virtually all the time.
Taking a break from your phone before sleep is more important than powering it off
You may be inclined to power off your phone at night because you value your sleep. That's clearly wise. Still, the phone being on isn't truly what's distracting you. The fact that you're using your phone too close to when you go to sleep is likely the real root of the problem.
Researchers suggest stepping away from phones and other digital screens at least an hour before going to sleep. Disciplining yourself to stop using your phone in the hour or so before bed can help you get better rest without potentially harming your phone by turning it on and off multiple times throughout the week. If you struggle to not look at your phone when it's on, consider placing it in another room as you wind down for the night. Simply not having the phone in your physical proximity could be enough to help you break free from its grip.
Powering off a phone may be a safety issue
Once more, if you're wondering whether you should power off your phone at night, you might have good reasons to do so. However, before you power off your phone, consider the vital role it may play in your safety.
Smartphones have replaced landlines for many people. If you don't have a landline, your phone may be the only way someone can quickly contact you in an emergency. Similarly, if an urgent situation arises in the middle of the night, you want to be able to contact emergency services without having to power up your phone first.
None of this is meant to suggest that smartphones are free of health and safety risks. These devices can cause various forms of harm. Regardless, shutting them off when you turn in for the day may not be the most effective way of creating distance between you and your device at night. Other tactics, like using Do Not Disturb mode or placing the phone in another room, can achieve the same goal without the potential issues covered here.