What Does The Flashing Red Light Mean On A Fire TV Stick Remote?

When it comes to streaming devices and smart TVs, Amazon's Fire TV hardware is one of the most popular options on the market. Brands like Hisense and TCL license the use of Amazon's Fire TV OS for all things apps, smart home, and user interface-oriented, but there are plenty of Amazon-branded TVs to choose from as well. Whether you're using the well-liked Amazon Fire TV Stick or a bright and bold Ember Mini LED TV, if Amazon's name is on it, the product comes with a Fire TV remote. And if that remote shows a flashing red LED, it likely means the battery level is getting low.

It may also mean there's a connectivity problem with your Fire TV Stick. There are a handful of remote versions that have been released over the years, and a number of them include an LED indicator towards the top. Press the Alexa Voice button, and if the LED flashes, it supports Amazon's troubleshooting mode, which can be activated by long-pressing the rewind and arrow-right buttons simultaneously for three seconds. When you're in troubleshooting mode, there are four colors used to diagnose issues — red, orange, white, and blue.