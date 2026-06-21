How Long Do IPS Monitors Typically Last?
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It's been 30 years since the first IPS (In-Plane Switching) monitor hit the market, making IPS technology pretty much a veteran of the display panel space. Although the market has seen the waning popularity of TN (Twisted Nematic) panels and growing demand for OLED monitors during this period, IPS monitors have maintained a space for themselves. That's largely thanks to their superior color accuracy and wider viewing angles compared to other LCD monitors. These benefits have made IPS monitors a good choice for content creators, graphic designers, and anyone doing work where color accuracy is important.
Maybe more importantly, IPS panels have a long life, comparable to VA (Vertical Alignment) monitors and TN-type LCD panels. This means you can pick an IPS monitor without worrying about panel degradation before you're ready to upgrade to a newer model. The same can't be said about OLED monitors, which tend to have a shorter lifespan. A monitor's lifespan is typically the time it takes for the panel's brightness to degrade by 50% of its original luster.
What's the average lifespan of an IPS monitor
IPS monitors can last for a long time, especially considering how quickly things move in the consumer electronics space. It has been widely observed that most IPS panels run for 30,000 to 60,000 hours before dropping below 50% of their original brightness level. This means that, if you run an IPS monitor for eight hours every day, it could last 10 to 20 years. The IPS panels featuring an LED backlighting system are more likely to cross the 50,000 hours of runtime, compared to the older cold cathode fluorescent lamp (CCFL) backlighting panel, which has a lower runtime of around 25,000 hours, maybe spanning to over 40,000 hours. The monitor industry started moving away from CCFL backlighting around 2010-2012, and as such, pretty much all IPS monitors on the market as of 2026 have LED backlighting.
The anecdotal evidence from monitor owners on Reddit and other forums also supports the long lifespan claims for IPS panels. Many users say they have been running their IPS monitors for over a decade without problems.
While the aforementioned figures certainly show that IPS monitors, particularly their panels, can last for a decade or even more, there are some caveats that you should keep in mind. For example, an IPS panel is more likely to degrade when constantly run at maximum brightness for many hours at a time. This is because the lifespan figures for a monitor are typically quoted at a relatively lower brightness. Moreover, environmental factors can also impact the breakdown of a monitor panel. High temperatures (over 95 degrees Fahrenheit) are more likely to degrade the organic material in the panel, reducing its lifespan.
How to ensure your IPS monitor has a long life
Besides making sure you aren't running your IPS monitor at full brightness without need or using it in really high ambient temperatures, there are a few things you can do to extend the life of your display. For example, turn off your monitor when you aren't using it or set your computer's operating system to turn off the display after a period of inactivity. Moreover, you should keep the monitor vents unblocked and place it away from any major heat sources to avoid stressing its internals by trapping the heat inside. This includes giving your monitor's external power brick, if present, breathing room.
Using the right cleaning practices will also keep the IPS panel in good condition and prevent any of the manufacturer's applied coatings from stripping away. The best way to clean your monitor screen is to use a clean and dry microfiber cloth. If you encounter a stubborn stain, you can spray some distilled water on the microfiber cloth for help, but don't spray water directly on the screen or use any harsh chemicals. Finally, if you live in a region with power fluctuations or dirty power issues, use a reputable surge protector; otherwise, you risk frying the internal power systems when the electricity spikes.