How Long Do IPS Monitors Typically Last?

IPS monitors can last for a long time, especially considering how quickly things move in the consumer electronics space. It has been widely observed that most IPS panels run for 30,000 to 60,000 hours before dropping below 50% of their original brightness level. This means that, if you run an IPS monitor for eight hours every day, it could last 10 to 20 years. The IPS panels featuring an LED backlighting system are more likely to cross the 50,000 hours of runtime, compared to the older cold cathode fluorescent lamp (CCFL) backlighting panel, which has a lower runtime of around 25,000 hours, maybe spanning to over 40,000 hours. The monitor industry started moving away from CCFL backlighting around 2010-2012, and as such, pretty much all IPS monitors on the market as of 2026 have LED backlighting.

The anecdotal evidence from monitor owners on Reddit and other forums also supports the long lifespan claims for IPS panels. Many users say they have been running their IPS monitors for over a decade without problems.

While the aforementioned figures certainly show that IPS monitors, particularly their panels, can last for a decade or even more, there are some caveats that you should keep in mind. For example, an IPS panel is more likely to degrade when constantly run at maximum brightness for many hours at a time. This is because the lifespan figures for a monitor are typically quoted at a relatively lower brightness. Moreover, environmental factors can also impact the breakdown of a monitor panel. High temperatures (over 95 degrees Fahrenheit) are more likely to degrade the organic material in the panel, reducing its lifespan.