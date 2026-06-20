IEMs Vs. Earbuds: What's The Difference, And Which Has Better Audio Quality?

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Earbuds are a popular choice when it's time to listen to music or an audiobook, or stream a video without disturbing those around you. The term can be used to generally describe all earphones that go into your ear, but that's not always the case. There are also in-ear monitors, or IEMs. They are also inserted into the ear, or rather more specifically, into the inner portion of the ear. By contrast, earbuds tend to sit in the outer part of the ear.

Both an earbud and an IEM essentially do the same thing: they blast audio into your ears so that you can enjoy music or listen to a podcast. The differences come in how they are inserted and the type of audio quality they produce. IEMs offer improved sound quality overall when compared to earbuds due to a design that better blocks out exterior sound through the use of the eartips, which close off the space within the ear canal.

Price is also a difference between the two, with more expensive IEMs claiming to produce a better sound. Earbuds are placed in the outer ear and don't always include silicone or rubber caps to block out external sound. So if you want to experience a fuller, deeper sound while listening to music, watching TV, or even gaming, IEMs like the Sony Inzone E9 Gaming model are often the better choice.