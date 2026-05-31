Old-School Wired Earbuds Are Back In Style - Here Are The Best Ones Under $50
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Consumer tech fads come and go, but every now and then, a legacy device manages to have a comeback. We've seen it with record players, flip phones, and mechanical keyboards, and now wired earbuds and headphones are attempting to make a resurgence. Not only does this bode well for audiophiles who continue to champion lossless playback, but it's also a welcome return to an era free of wireless interference and other Bluetooth anomalies.
Premium wired earbuds may cost a pretty penny, but there are just as many pairs of corded in-ears that deliver great sound at a great price. Brands like Apple and JBL are behind some of our favorite wired buds of 2026, and a product like the Apple EarPods USB-C costs no more than $20. That inspired us to compile a complete list of wired buds for under $50. The most expensive product we selected is exactly $51 (we made a small exception to our headline), and our cheapest pick will only set you back $10-$15.
Before we dive into our five selections, though, we thought it was worth mentioning that most earbuds under $50 — whether wired or wireless — deliver "fair" or "okay" sound. Premium drivers and advanced audio features are usually reserved for higher-priced in-ears, so it's best to temper your expectations before you kick into full research mode.
Apple EarPods USB-C
For those intrigued by a trip down memory lane, join us as we discuss the $20 Apple EarPods USB-C, a pair of wired Apple buds that could fool one into thinking it's 2015. Back in the iPod era, Apple provided a set of sleek-looking, wired buds with every new music player, and the EarPods USB-C harken back to this simpler time. With a look that screams "made by Apple," these wired in-ears are chic on the surface, and boast an in-line mic that doesn't sound half-bad either.
TechRadar reviewed the EarPods USB-C a couple of years ago and gave them a 3.5-star rating out of 5. We wouldn't expect award-winning sound from the EarPods, but these in-ears punch above their weight class. The overall audio is well-balanced and bypasses the shrill treble peaks that cheap earbuds are often cursed with. The integrated controller makes it easy to play, pause, and adjust the volume, and the buds don't feel fatiguing if you wear them for a long time.
At Best Buy, the Apple EarPods USB-C earned a 4.8-star rating out of 5. Over 2,500 users provided feedback, and most customers praised the product's sound quality, portable design, and overall comfort. Unfortunately, ear tips aren't an option for this selection, so those looking for swappable silicone will want to look elsewhere.
Moondrop CHU II
Spending $50 or less on wired buds shouldn't automatically result in cheaper build quality. The $23 Moondrop CHU II are an inexpensive set of in-ear monitors (IEMs) that use an aluminum-magnesium alloy diaphragm for enhanced treble response. The diaphragm housing is also separated into two sections, which helps to amplify bass and reduce distortion. The manufacturer even went as far as to make the acoustic filters replaceable, and bundled the buds with three sets of ear tips to ensure you find the best fit.
On Amazon, the Moondrop CHU II earned a 4.2-star rating out of 5, based on over 3,850 reviews. Most folks like the sound quality and accessible price, but a word of caution: they're not built to last forever. It seems the earbuds' 0.78mm leads use vinyl-plastic jacketing that may crack or tear when strained, and a few customers have reported a failing left or right driver after months of use.
As far as sound quality goes, though, you'll be in for a treat. SoundGuys praised the Moondrop CHU II for its vocal detail and instrumental separation, and the earbuds earned a spot in the publication's best wired earbuds roundup.
Linsoul KZ-ZS10 Pro
Wired earbuds are a dime a dozen these days, and you'll find plenty of $10 or less options that prioritize sticker price over performance. Fortunately, companies like Linsoul put design, fit, and sound quality first, and the result is top-rated wired buds like the Linsoul KZ ZS10 Pro. More than 6,700 Amazon shoppers provided feedback on this model, giving it a 4.3-star rating out of 5.
You can purchase the ZS10 Pro without an inline microphone for under $50, but our link is for the $51 version with an inline microphone. Yes, $51 doesn't strictly align with our "best under $50" methodology, but if you can part with just one extra dollar, you'll be able to use your ZS10 Pro to take phone calls, chat with online gamers, and more. As far as build and sound quality go, the ZS10 Pro uses a double-magnetic dynamic driver system, on top of its custom-tuned armatures. TechGearLabs tested the ZS10 Pro and was impressed by the earbuds' "punchy bass and fairly clean profile."
The publication also thought the buds offered some of the best comfort for extended wear sessions, but noted that the higher-priced Linsoul KZ ZSN Pro X has better call quality and does a better job of blocking ambient sound. But if your main goal is securing a pair of wired buds that sound great, the Linsoul KZ ZS10 Pro is a solid choice.
JBL Endurance Run 2
It's hard to get through most lists of audio devices without at least one mention of JBL, and this roundup is no exception. Today, we'll be spotlighting the $20 JBL Endurance Run 2, a set of wired buds that boast a unique feature: the ability to wear them as in-ears or behind-the-ear headphones. It's all thanks to JBL's FlipHook design, which lets you quickly switch between the two configurations. They're also IPX5-rated, making them a great choice for the gym or an outdoor jog.
There are a couple of other JBL features worth mentioning, too, such as the TwistLock and FlexSoft tech, which keep the buds lightweight and ergonomic, so you won't have to worry about them falling out during a workout. We were also pleased to learn that the Endurance Run 2 has an in-line mic with built-in Google Assistant and Siri support (just press and hold the action button). When MajorHiFi reviewed these wired JBL buds in 2023, they were impressed by the sound quality, even going as far as to describe the soundstage as "wide and eloquent."
On Amazon, the Endurance Run 2 earned 4.4 out of 5 stars based on over 18,600 reviews. The general consensus among users is that these JBL headphones sound great, fit nicely, and do a decent job of blocking ambient noise. That said, we did read a few reports of earbud casings falling apart after a year or so.
Sony MDR-EX15AP
It doesn't get much cheaper than a $13 pair of wired earbuds from a noteworthy, reliable brand. Over 28,300 Amazon users provided feedback on the Sony MDR-EX15AP, earning the buds a 4.3-star rating. If you're looking for a cheap pair of wired buds that sound halfway decent and are relatively comfortable, the MDR-EX15AP are the in-ears for the job. Featuring 9mm drivers and neodymium magnets, the Sony buds do a solid job at balancing highs, mids, and lows, and deliver a wider soundstage than one might expect from a $13 product.
TechRadar reviewed the MDR-EX15AP in January 2025 and gave it 3 out of 5 stars. The reviewer thought the bass response was on the warmer side and praised the buds' low price point. There are some drawbacks to discuss, though; mainly, that the MDR-EX15AP doesn't have an official IP rating (so they're not a good choice for workouts), and that the in-line mic is pretty lackluster. It's also somewhat annoying that the built-in remote only has a play/pause button, which forces you to control the volume on your phone or another host device.
There's more good news to share: now and then, the MDR-EX15AP is on sale, sometimes for as little as $7 on Amazon. These Sony buds are available in several colors, too, and don't experience much distortion or breakup until they're pushed to max volume.
How we chose these wired earbuds
When picking the five pairs of wired earbuds we decided to highlight, we did our best to stick to noteworthy, reliable manufacturers that prioritize sound quality and comfort over all else. Brands like Apple, Sony, and JBL are renowned the world over, and lesser-known companies like Moondrop and Linsoul are just as trusted and revered — albeit on a smaller scale.
We made sure to include in-ears that were fairly reviewed by professional, hands-on publications, and we also dug into user feedback on sites like Amazon and Best Buy to see what average consumers had to say about each plug-and-play product.