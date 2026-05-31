Old-School Wired Earbuds Are Back In Style - Here Are The Best Ones Under $50

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Consumer tech fads come and go, but every now and then, a legacy device manages to have a comeback. We've seen it with record players, flip phones, and mechanical keyboards, and now wired earbuds and headphones are attempting to make a resurgence. Not only does this bode well for audiophiles who continue to champion lossless playback, but it's also a welcome return to an era free of wireless interference and other Bluetooth anomalies.

Premium wired earbuds may cost a pretty penny, but there are just as many pairs of corded in-ears that deliver great sound at a great price. Brands like Apple and JBL are behind some of our favorite wired buds of 2026, and a product like the Apple EarPods USB-C costs no more than $20. That inspired us to compile a complete list of wired buds for under $50. The most expensive product we selected is exactly $51 (we made a small exception to our headline), and our cheapest pick will only set you back $10-$15.

Before we dive into our five selections, though, we thought it was worth mentioning that most earbuds under $50 — whether wired or wireless — deliver "fair" or "okay" sound. Premium drivers and advanced audio features are usually reserved for higher-priced in-ears, so it's best to temper your expectations before you kick into full research mode.