The Useful Privacy Feature That Isn't Enabled By Default On Your Android Phone

If you have a device with Android 15 or higher, you likely have a hidden digital compartment that operates as a phone within a phone. It's part of an incredibly useful security feature that, for some reason, isn't enabled by default, and really isn't discussed much. It's also one of many privacy features only available on Android phones. Called Private Space on Pixel, and other select devices, or Secure Folder on Samsung, think of it as creating another partition or instance of your phone's core system. Conceptually, they work the same by creating a segmented and "private" area where you can install apps and store sensitive data.

It's a digital safe, separate from your main profile, that can contain apps, files, and even has its own lock. It can also be hidden, accessible only if you know it's there. Why would you need this? Besides hiding sensitive apps and other files, apps you install in the secure space won't have access to your main user data. That keeps your main profile, and data, walled off. You could install a banking app nothing else can touch, separate messaging apps, or entirely separate accounts almost like a second user (Private Space only). You can also transfer files to the secure segmentation.

To get started on compatible Android devices, go to Settings > Security and Privacy > Private Space. You'll have to sign into a Google Account and set a lock, which should be different from your main device lock. On Samsung, like the Galaxy S25 or S26 series, go to Settings > Security and Privacy > More Security Settings > Secure Folder. With Samsung's Secure Folder you need a Samsung account and email, so you can't setup a different Google account profile.