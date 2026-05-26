Why There's A Blue Dot On Your Android Phone's Screen

Android users who have updated their devices to the Android 16 QPR 3 release that Google started testing in December 2025 for supported Pixel devices may have noticed a new indicator in the phone's status bar — a blue dot that wasn't there before. The indicator is similar to the green dot that appears in the status bar every time an app accesses the microphone or camera. Like the green dot, the blue dot is a privacy feature, meant to improve the user's awareness that one of the apps on the phone is accessing potentially sensitive information. Specifically, the blue dot signals that an application is accessing location data, allowing users to quickly identify the app and adjust permissions if needed.

If the microphone, camera, and location are all accessed at the same time, the blue dot may not be visible, reverting to green instead. However, tapping on the indicator should identify which apps are accessing a specific resource, including location data. That said, the blue dot indicator may also misbehave in some cases. Some Reddit users have complained, for example, that the blue dot is on almost all the time, and can intermittently turn off and on. That can make it hard to trust the indicator, potentially limiting its efficacy. One user noted that the blue dot was being triggered by Google Play services, specifically the Nearby Devices permission, not by Location itself.