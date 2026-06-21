How Long Do Owners Say Samsung OLED TVs Usually Last?

Buying a Samsung OLED TV is a major investment, with the extra price of these panels paying off through image quality. However, many users fear the disadvantages of OLED TVs – like needing to replace them because of technical problems, early panel wear, or even failures caused by a software update.

The longevity of these OLED TVs is not a consensus among Samsung owners, as durability often varies from user to user. Most, however, report a lifespan somewhere between three and 10 years. In practice, the manufacturer estimates between 50,000 to 100,000 hours of use, but these factors depend on brightness, user care, and unplanned component failures.

For three years beginning in 2022, RTINGS tested more than 100 TVs for up to 20 hours a day to measure problems such as burn-in or brightness loss. Some Samsung OLED models were part of this test: The S95B developed burn-in relatively early and degraded after a year of extreme use, although the S95C showed no visible damage for some time.