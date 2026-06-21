Study Reveals Exploit That Lets Your Browsing History Be Spied On Using Your SSD

Almost everyone wants their internet activity to remain private. Even if you don't visit embarrassing sites, you probably want to ensure Facebook doesn't decide what ads to show you. But while you can minimize the degree to which your browser spies on your browsing history, potential hackers can use your own solid state drive (SSD) against you and learn your internet habits.

Recently, researchers at the Graz University of Technology in Graz, Austria, published a study that found hackers can potentially spy on victims without lifting a finger. All a person needs to do is visit a website lined with malicious code and own a computer with an SSD. The attack, known as Fingerprinting Remotely using OPFS-based SSD Timing (FROST), uses a File System Access API built into numerous browsers to essentially hack into the victim's SSD. FROST achieves this feat with a simple JavaScript code that measures latency (a "fingerprinting attack") via a side channel, which is a backdoor for indirect data leakage.

Prior attempts to pull off such an attack required hackers to install and run native code on a target system, but FROST removes that limitation — it only needs the browser and the aforementioned JavaScript code. According to the research paper, FROST was able to correctly identify the websites a test system visited with up to 89% accuracy. However, when used on a Mac system, the technique's spying accuracy jumped to 96%. Perhaps if you want to avoid a potential FROST attack, this is one scenario where Windows systems win out over Mac.