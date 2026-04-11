Here's How Facebook Decides What Ads To Show You (And How To Change Them)

Virtually everyone uses Facebook. We all have our reasons, but let's say you find yourself scrolling through posts when suddenly you encounter an ad for fidget toys. You know you don't use them, but here it is, recommended in your feed. This is just another example of how Facebook and its parent company Meta collect data on you.

According to the Facebook Help Center, the website uses multiple factors when determining what ads to show, and you can find these by clicking on the "Options" button (the three dots) on the top right of the ad and selecting "Why am I seeing this ad?". The menu will list different factors, such as who the company wants to target and your recent Facebook activity. For instance, under "Your activity," it'll list ads and pages you interacted with. That FunisFun LED Keyboard Clicker you bought on Amazon for a friend? You found out about it through Facebook, so now Meta thinks you're interested in buying more fidget toys. Any activity on Facebook, or through a company that advertises on Facebook, will result in similar ads popping up for you.

Unfortunately, this news is par for the course for Facebook users. Just using Facebook messenger collects a ton of data compared to other communication apps. It provides a personalized experience, and you might actually find something worth purchasing through those ads — visit enough video game groups on Facebook, and you might receive an ad for the perfect controller for your Steam Deck. But on the other hand, many people might view these ads as an invasion of privacy.