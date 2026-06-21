These EVs Still Offer Free Charging In 2026

Free charging was quite common in the early days of electric vehicles (EVs), and it was one of the perks various companies offered to incentivize longtime owners of gasoline- and diesel-powered cars to make the switch. As EVs have become more common, however, free charging has become much rarer. Even among companies that still offer the perk, the benefits are generally more restrictive compared to the early days.

For instance, back in 2023, Tesla offered six months of free charging to some new Model 3 and Model Y buyers and offered free lifetime Supercharger access to certain early adopters. Volkswagen also offered three years of free fast charging to 2021 ID.4 buyers.

EVs are much cheaper to run compared to gasoline- or diesel-powered cars, and if you're looking to save even more on ownership costs, it's worth considering brands that still offer charging incentives. While it's true that free charging is less common these days (especially in the 2026 model year, as most manufacturers have done away with this perk), it doesn't mean you can't find it. Even in the current market, some EV companies still offer free charging in different capacities to entice you to buy an electric vehicle from them.