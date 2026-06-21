These EVs Still Offer Free Charging In 2026
Free charging was quite common in the early days of electric vehicles (EVs), and it was one of the perks various companies offered to incentivize longtime owners of gasoline- and diesel-powered cars to make the switch. As EVs have become more common, however, free charging has become much rarer. Even among companies that still offer the perk, the benefits are generally more restrictive compared to the early days.
For instance, back in 2023, Tesla offered six months of free charging to some new Model 3 and Model Y buyers and offered free lifetime Supercharger access to certain early adopters. Volkswagen also offered three years of free fast charging to 2021 ID.4 buyers.
EVs are much cheaper to run compared to gasoline- or diesel-powered cars, and if you're looking to save even more on ownership costs, it's worth considering brands that still offer charging incentives. While it's true that free charging is less common these days (especially in the 2026 model year, as most manufacturers have done away with this perk), it doesn't mean you can't find it. Even in the current market, some EV companies still offer free charging in different capacities to entice you to buy an electric vehicle from them.
BMW
As one of the most reliable EV manufacturers, according to Consumer Reports, BMW offers free charging to its buyers. The German automaker currently offers free charging as a perk for anyone who buys a 2025 or 2026 BMW iX, i4, or i5. However, you don't get free charging for the life of the vehicle. The company only offers free charging up to 1,000 kWh (or the equivalent in stations that charge on a per-minute basis). That should give you around 3,000 miles of driving based on the EPA-estimated range of these models, per BMW's calculations.
BMW also offers free charging up to 2,000 kWh for the 2025 and 2026 BMW i7, which should give you about 6,000 miles of driving range based on EPA estimates of these models. Of course, the actual range you get will vary depending on different conditions, which is why some EVs exceed their driving range in the real world.
The free charging perk is part of the company's partnership with Electrify America, and the charging credits are valid for only two or three years from the date of purchase or lease, depending on the model. To use this offer, you need to download the My BMW app and enroll in the Electrify America Complimentary Charging plan. Additionally, you need to download the Electrify America contract to your BMW "to allow communication between charger and vehicle."
Mercedes-Benz
Unlike BMW's, Mercedes-Benz's free charging offer is comprehensive, covering all of the manufacturer's electric and plug-in hybrid electric cars from 2022 to 2026. That means you can buy any of the company's latest EVs, including models released for the 2026 model year, such as the CLA 350 EV and different models across Mercedes-Benz's EQB, EQE, and EQS lineups, and enjoy the offer.
According to Mercedes-Benz, you get two years of complimentary charging at any of its High-Power Charging stations if you activate the company's MB.CHARGE Public service. One advantage of his offer is that the two-year period starts when you activate MB.CHARGE Public, not when you buy or lease an EV from the company.
To utilize the free charging offer, you'll need to download the company's Mercedes-Benz mobile app first, as the MB.CHARGE Public service is buried inside. After that, you only need to activate the service, and you're good to go. The company's so-called High-Power Charging network is available across the U.S., so the fact that you only get to charge your three-pointed-star-badged EV or PHEV at one of these locations doesn't necessarily mean you're limited.
Tesla
Tesla offers multiple free charging options on some of its EVs. For instance, you can get a year of free charging at Tesla's Supercharger stations if you buy specific trims of the Model 3. The only variants eligible for this offer are the Model 3 Premium (Long Range) and Performance trims. This offer applies to new orders of the aforementioned Model 3 trims placed on or after April 24, 2026. Since Tesla's free Supercharging perk is limited only by the duration of the offer, you can recharge as much as you want within the first year after delivery.
However, this offer automatically starts on the day of delivery. Another important caveat is that free Supercharging doesn't apply to vehicles used for commercial purposes, like delivery and ride-sharing. In addition to the one-year free Supercharging offered with eligible Model 3 Premium or Performance trims, Tesla also offers a 2,000-mile complimentary charging offer on the 2026 Tesla Cybertruck, Model 3, Model S, Model X, and Model Y.
To get this offer, you have to trade in your gasoline or diesel car, and you can only redeem it within two years of your Tesla's delivery date. If you trade in a gas vehicle for a Tesla Model 3 trim eligible for one year of free Supercharging, you can enjoy that first, then redeem the 2,000 miles of free charging after the first year.
Volvo
Volvo also offers free charging in 2026, but unlike the other manufacturers we've mentioned, its availability is much more limited. Currently, the company only offers free charging to Swedish customers who buy any of its electric vehicles. The deal includes free at-home charging for one year through a partnership with Swedish energy company Vattenfall. This offer automatically applies to new EV owners who have bought or leased a vehicle from the company starting in February 2026. The automaker claims its Swedish customers will enjoy up to 25,000 km (15,534 miles) of free driving range under the deal, based on the Volvo EX90's WLTP cycle.
To get this offer, you need to buy or lease a Volvo vehicle, have an active retail contract with Vattenfall, and charge your EV under the same meter using the smart charging feature available in the Volvo Cars app. Currently, U.S. customers can't take advantage of this deal. However, Volvo plans to "scale and adapt the initiative in Europe and beyond" by leveraging insights from this first Swedish-exclusive phase. As of this writing, the company hasn't announced when it'll expand the program to more countries, including the U.S.
Other charging incentives
Besides BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, and Volvo, there are other EV companies with charging perks. While Ford isn't offering free charging, you can choose between a complimentary home charging station with free installation and a $2,000 cash bonus. You can use this cash to charge your EV, though Ford isn't dictating how you can use the money. Ford's offer is exclusive to those who buy or lease the 2025 F-150 Lightning or the 2025/2026 Mustang Mach-E between April 1, 2026, and July 5, 2026, from a participating Ford dealer. The main caveat with the company's offer is that it doesn't apply to commercial or fleet customers.
Unlike other German automakers we've discussed above, Volkswagen doesn't directly offer free charging. Instead, the company is offering discounted charging rates to first-time owners of the 2026 ID.4 and 2026 ID. Buzz EVs that are purchased from authorized U.S. dealers. Volkswagen has partnered with Electrify America for the offer. Through the deal, 2026 ID.4 and ID. Buzz buyers will get two years of Pass+ membership, which offers about 25% off charging costs. The offer starts upon purchase of either EV and is nontransferable.
Additionally, the company says it doesn't apply to commercial use, such as ride-hailing. To use Volkswagen's charging offer, you'll need to download Electrify America's app, create an account, and enroll in the VW ID.4 or VW ID. Buzz Charging Plan. After that, you'll have to fund your account with $10 to cover any idle fees.