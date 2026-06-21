SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket Just Had Its Invisible Pollution Studied For The First Time Ever

In February of 2025, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket caused a bit of a public stir when its engine failed, causing an uncontrolled re-entry back to Earth. It was supposed to land in the Pacific Ocean, but instead, parts of Europe were pelted with rocket debris. There was even large debris landing within town limits in Poland, putting people at risk. While SpaceX may be fast becoming the most valuable private company in the world, this certainly caused a controversy and allowed a unique study to be done of the atmospheric pollution the Falcon 9 rocket caused.

As the rocket broke apart in the atmosphere, it released a plume of lithium vapor that drifted more than 1,000 miles across the European continent. Scientists used the event as a unique opportunity to study how re-entering spacecraft can introduce pollutants into the upper atmosphere and potentially alter its chemical composition.

Researchers detected lithium levels about 10 times higher than normal in the upper atmosphere for about 20 hours after the Falcon 9 rocket re-entered over Europe. By modeling atmospheric winds, they were able to trace the lithium plume back to the rocket's flight path, providing what they say is the first direct evidence of upper-atmosphere pollution caused by re-entering space debris. The study was published in Nature in 2026.