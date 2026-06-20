Michael J. Fox's Only Real Horror Movie Was A Box Office Flop That's Now Beloved

Some stars are bound to a single role, and if they're lucky, that role happens to be a great one. That was thankfully the case when it came to Michael J. Fox, the star of the "Back to the Future" trilogy, where he took on the part of Marty McFly and rode the coolest time machine in history. One gig that didn't get nearly enough attention and deserved quite the opposite, however, was in the 1996 horror-comedy "The Frighteners," which was, back then, directed by a relatively unknown up-and-comer named Peter Jackson.

Co-written by Jackson and his wife, Fran Walsh, and produced by "Back to the Future" helmer Robert Zemeckis, "The Frighteners" planted Fox as a paranormal investigator with an inside track on the pests he was getting rid of. Gifted with the ability to see and communicate with the dead, Frank Bannister (Fox) was in cahoots with the spooks who would haunt homes, teeing up the scam artist to turn up and save the day. Things take a sinister turn for the worse, though, when the ghost of a serial killer who plagued the town years before returns from the grave to continue his murderous spree, whether his victims are living or not. Plastered with impressive special effects for its time and loaded with an equal amount of giggles and ghosts, "The Frighteners" had all the makings of a hit. Audiences, unfortunately, had a different opinion.