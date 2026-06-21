How Long Can You Expect Your Old Game Cartridges To Last?
Before video games were available digitally, on discs, or game cards, they were contained on game cartridges. Video game cartridges are square or rectangular boxes that include the game and are inserted into consoles. Game systems like the Sega Genesis, Nintendo 64, and Atari 2600 utilized game cartridges that may even still work today. It's been many years since consoles used cartridges, but if you want to play retro games, you can find some that do run well.
Game cartridges are one of those inventions that stand the test of time. They were built to house games and store everything needed to play them when inserted into a console. Users who've owned classic game cartridges from the era of the Nintendo 64 and Atari 2600 say they've had ones that have lasted between about 20 and nearly 50 years. The Atari 2600 was released in 1977, and many fans are still playing on the original console with the original games.
The main thing to consider is how the cartridges are taken care of. If stored in a dry, safe place, they're more likely to work, while ones handled roughly may not last as long. Physical video games can make for great collector's items, as you can display the cartridge before and after playing the game.
How to keep your game cartridges lasting long
If you want to get the longest life out of a video game cartridge, it's a great idea to take care of it. Whether you've had a cartridge for 10 years or nearly five decades, if you treat it well and store it somewhere it can't get damaged, it's more likely to continue working. If you buy a used cartridge, there are a few things you can do to care for it.
If you have a game cartridge that's not working, you may be able to fix it in a number of ways. If it has physical signs of damage, you can better determine if it's able to be fixed or not, as some professional repairs may be required. You can repair cartridges that aren't working yourself, but you'll need a few tools. You'll need to open the cartridge to access the circuit board itself to perform any repairs. Users who've done their own repairs say to use Isopropyl alcohol and a cotton swab or Q-tip, and gently rub the pins. Of course, it's best to consult a professional to ensure you don't damage your game further.
One method many gamers once employed to "fix" a Nintendo game cartridge was blowing into it. Turns out that didn't actually work and shouldn't be done on any retro consoles to play your old Nintendo games. All you really needed to do was reinsert the cartridge into the console properly.
What can shorten the lifespan of an old game cartridge?
There are a number of ways your old game cartridges could become damaged. Wear and tear is one of the most common ones, as cartridges are constantly being inserted and removed from gaming consoles. As mentioned, blowing into them could cause moisture to build inside the components, and while you can lick Nintendo Switch cartridges without fear of harming them, you'll get a bad taste in your mouth.
As the years go by, older game cartridges are at risk of wearing down and no longer working. Collectors are doing what they can to ensure cartridges last long enough for future generations, with some even turning to transferring ROMs of the games to PC. The Video Game History Foundation is one such organization doing just that. Recently, it found over 100 Sega Channel ROMs, including system data, exclusive games, and unpublished prototypes that never saw the light of day. The data was transferred to downloadable files that anyone can access for free to play these classic games and ones never before played. It's worth noting though that downloading ROMs, even for games no longer sold, isn't necessarily legal, depending on the laws where you live.
You can actually buy new game cartridges for older games through Atari. These work with the Atari 2600+ that was released in 2023, and are a great way to play classic titles without having to hunt for games at garage sales or flea markets that may cost a lot more due to how old they are.