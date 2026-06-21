How Long Can You Expect Your Old Game Cartridges To Last?

Before video games were available digitally, on discs, or game cards, they were contained on game cartridges. Video game cartridges are square or rectangular boxes that include the game and are inserted into consoles. Game systems like the Sega Genesis, Nintendo 64, and Atari 2600 utilized game cartridges that may even still work today. It's been many years since consoles used cartridges, but if you want to play retro games, you can find some that do run well.

Game cartridges are one of those inventions that stand the test of time. They were built to house games and store everything needed to play them when inserted into a console. Users who've owned classic game cartridges from the era of the Nintendo 64 and Atari 2600 say they've had ones that have lasted between about 20 and nearly 50 years. The Atari 2600 was released in 1977, and many fans are still playing on the original console with the original games.

The main thing to consider is how the cartridges are taken care of. If stored in a dry, safe place, they're more likely to work, while ones handled roughly may not last as long. Physical video games can make for great collector's items, as you can display the cartridge before and after playing the game.