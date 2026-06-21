A Single Black Wind Turbine Blade Is Having A Breakthrough Effect On Bird Collisions

Wind power has an important role to play in expanding clean energy sources and phasing out use of fossil fuels, even if wind turbines take almost a decade to pay off. In 2023, wind accounted for 10.2% of all electricity generated in the United States, the most of any renewable. However, wind turbines get a bad rap, and not only from the anti-green-energy crowd. They have a reputation for killing birds that, while often overstated, is a legitimate concern that might actually have a simple solution: paint.

For several years now, researchers have been studying whether painting one of the turbine blades black could reduce the number of bird deaths. The paint is meant to provide contrast that makes turbines more visible while they're rapidly spinning. In a study published in Ecology and Evolution in 2020, Norwegian researchers found that annual bird fatalities fell by over 70% after the blades were painted, an incredibly promising result, though based on a small sample size of only four painted turbines and four unpainted as a control group.

Energy company PacifiCorp is leading a larger study at its Glenrock, Wyoming wind farm that involves painting individual blades on 36 different turbines. The effort involves several government agencies, NGOs, and Oregon State University researchers who hope to replicate the results of the Norwegian study while ensuring there are no harmful unintended consequences. Although it's too soon to start painting turbines en masse, this has the potential to be a breakthrough that addresses an important issue in wind energy expansion.