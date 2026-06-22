DVI Vs. VGA: What's The Difference Between These Legacy Video Ports?

Today, just about every monitor, computer, and laptop uses HDMI or DisplayPort as connection ports, but two cables paved the way for both: the digital visual interface (DVI) and video graphics array (VGA). If you wanted to connect a screen with your computer, those were the main two cables to do so. Nowadays, cables like them, especially VGA, are considered a novelty, as they were once-popular TV ports that are now obsolete.

VGA came before DVI, and is an analog interface that allows computers to connect to display devices such as a monitor. The signal isn't as powerful over longer distances, with longer cables weakening the signal. The cable comes with two ends, both with 15 pins that attach to both components. The ends are screwed in or tightened to prevent them from coming unplugged or detaching more easily.

DVI was released many years after VGA, and provides a digital interface, but can include analog as well, with high-quality video resolution. It's more similar to an HDMI connection, as it uses a digital signal over an analog one. This makes it more powerful and capable of running longer distances and connecting to multiple screens. Even newer technology such as screens and computers may have DVI ports, but it's always good to check ahead of time.