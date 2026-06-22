What Is The One-Watt Rule For Standby Electricity?

Electronics, especially smart and connected devices, tend to consume electricity even when powered off, usually because they're in a standby mode. To stop them from drawing energy, you need to unplug them completely from an outlet. This goes for pretty much everything that draws power in some way, including unused USB chargers (which really do waste energy), as well as smart plugs that use electricity when powered off.

But it's not just chargers and power devices, like plugs, it also applies to TVs, appliances, game consoles, computers, home theater equipment, and even some lamps and fixtures. That's why the International Energy Agency moved to standardize the one-watt initiative from 2010 on. It is a global energy saving program that spurred a variety of rules and regulations in areas like the U.K. and Australia, which put a cap on the amount of power devices can draw when in standby.

The original initiative, actually proposed way back in 1998, set a goal for all appliances to use no more than one watt starting in 2010, which would reduce to half that in 2013. Similar rules were applied to TVs, DVD players, and power adapters. It also encouraged legislation in the early aughts, like George W. Bush's Executive Order on Energy Efficient Standby Power Devices. Over time, and since then, many new regulations have been introduced to address the rise in power consumption in modern and smart devices.