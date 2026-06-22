How VPN Passthrough Works (And If Your Router Has It)

A VPN passthrough is a remnant of the old days when VPNs relied on different protocols. It all boils down to something commonly referred to as the NAT, or network address translation. The router's NAT reads information about incoming and outgoing connections to determine which traffic gets the green light and which is a no-no. Since VPN passthrough helps the router identify the "masked" connection, it allows VPN clients to connect to a server outside the base network unimpeded.

If you fire up a VPN to stream geo-blocked content (one clever way to use the service), the connection is likely facilitated by the WireGuard protocol, which already works with most modern routers. A VPN passthrough isn't really needed since the router simply receives all the NAT information it requires from the protocol by default. Yet routers can struggle to recognize older protocols like PPTP, which is the key reason why the VPN passthrough remains a thing.

While a premium VPN is worth it because it makes these settings a non-issue, there are a few reasons to look for the passthrough configurations. Some people are still using older VPN setups, in which case, looking at these options is a good first troubleshooting step. Or, you may want to shut it down for security reasons. Either way, the process is relatively straightforward.