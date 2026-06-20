The Star Of Apple TV's Widow's Bay Comes From One Of The Best Spy Shows Ever

Apple TV's track record of dishing out top-tier television shows has been relatively spotless. Lately, the likes of "Slow Horses," "For All Mankind," and "Severance" have become hits, with the nearly perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores to prove it. One show that's quickly falling in line with the other brilliant batch is the frighteningly funny horror dramedy "Widow's Bay," which this week reached its season 1 finale, mere days after it was announced that a second season was on the way (via Empire).

Created by Katie Dippold, who had previously written for "Parks and Recreation" as well as penned the underappreciated buddy cop movie "The Heat," "Widow's Bay" follows Matthew Rhys as Tom Loftis, the mayor of the titular island where nothing is as it seems, even if he's desperately trying to deny it all.

For a show that mixes scares and side-splitting gags in brilliant fashion, one of the biggest highlights of "Widow's Bay" is watching Rhys stretch his comedic muscles, which is a far cry from the cool spy drama he played for six seasons. Making its debut in 2013, "The Americans" earned an impressive 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, and was considered by some worthy of inclusion in the same conversation as the greatest television shows ever made. The most lethal weapon in the show's arsenal, though, is the lead couple that were a real one off-camera as well.