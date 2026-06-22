5 Daily Gadgets You Should Restart More Often

Everyone is familiar with the necessary system restart after a software update, but how often do you actually restart something outside of those events or when you experience notable performance issues? For most people, probably not often. With Phones, laptops, and game consoles, it's easier to put them into sleep mode, avoiding a full shutdown. It's almost a challenge to see how long you can go.

Realistically, you should restart your devices more often. Daily is a good habit, regardless of the gadget, but you may not be able to restart everything that often. Luckily, some devices, like modern routers, allow you to configure an auto-restart schedule, which is helpful, but do you restart or shut down? What's the difference between a true power off versus a restart on an Android phone? What's the better choice? What about other platforms? Do you shut down or restart your Windows 11 PC? Shutting down is obviously when you completely turn off a device. A restart, reboot, or soft reset is when the system turns off and right back on.

Before rebooting, the system wipes temporary data, closes background processes, and clears RAM to free it for next use. That's why restarting seems to fix a lot of problems. A shutdown, especially on a PC, may leave cached data and processes available, hibernating versus killed, so a reset is best for a clean slate. A restart can recalibrate most electronics from TVs to laptops. That's why support teams usually ask, "have you tried restarting?"