The First AI-Designed Vaccine Is Here - And It's Surprisingly Safe

The pEVAC-PS vaccine trial is noteworthy for being first vaccine designed by an AI that has progressed to human testing. However, science is not built on testing once but rather on repetition. This is especially true during human testing. While researchers have determined that pEVAC-PS is safe, this was only a "phase 1 study" and was subject to several limitations.

For instance, all participants were from the Southampton area in the U.K. (recruited from the NIHR Southampton Clinical Research Facility). Furthermore, it wasn't possible to blind researchers or participants (no, not literally; they just knew which test groups they were in). More importantly, certain groups within the pool of participants hadn't been exposed to specific COVID variants before the trial, which could have unfairly impacted their immune reactions.

According to the research paper, subsequent tests are needed to (and would) shore up several of these issues, especially the final one. After all, pEVAC-PS wouldn't be much of a "universal coronavirus vaccine" if it didn't work on omicron BA.1 or BA.2 variants. Still, researchers are confident that pEVAC-PS could help pave the way for future vaccine technology — mostly because DNA vaccines permit rapid prototyping and are easy to manufacture, and the intradermal administration system cuts down on wasting needles. Between this vaccine and the miracle materials AI has invented, there might be more and more research papers evaluating the efficacy of AI-generated products.