The Cocktail Obi-Wan Orders In Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones Sounds Absolutely Disgusting

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to "Star Wars" crossing over into the real world, technology is the best example. However, there's a whole lot more to explore in the universe George Lucas built, including something as simple as a cocktail. In "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones," which was praised by Steven Spielberg, a failed assassination attempt on Senator Padmé Amidala's life in the planet-wide city of Coruscant sends Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Padawan, Anakin Skywalker, chasing down the would-be assassin Zam Wesell through its aerial speedways. They end up in a seedy bar where Jango Fett briefly appears to kill Wesell with a poisoned dart from a distance. Obi-Wan takes the dart to an old friend, Dex, who now runs a diner in Coruscant, to inquire about its origin.

It's here that a droid waitress offers him a drink that has interested many "Star Wars" fans and sounds more disgusting than the green milk Luke Skywalker drank in "The Last Jedi": Jawa Juice. The ingredients that give Jawa Juice its sharp and bitter taste don't sound appetizing. It's made from the hide of Banthas, buffalo-like animals that are native to Tatooine, and fermented grains. If that sounds like something you'd never drink, perhaps the recipe provided by the YouTube channel Old Fashioned Ways++ would be more palatable.