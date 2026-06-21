The Cocktail Obi-Wan Orders In Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones Sounds Absolutely Disgusting
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When it comes to "Star Wars" crossing over into the real world, technology is the best example. However, there's a whole lot more to explore in the universe George Lucas built, including something as simple as a cocktail. In "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones," which was praised by Steven Spielberg, a failed assassination attempt on Senator Padmé Amidala's life in the planet-wide city of Coruscant sends Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Padawan, Anakin Skywalker, chasing down the would-be assassin Zam Wesell through its aerial speedways. They end up in a seedy bar where Jango Fett briefly appears to kill Wesell with a poisoned dart from a distance. Obi-Wan takes the dart to an old friend, Dex, who now runs a diner in Coruscant, to inquire about its origin.
It's here that a droid waitress offers him a drink that has interested many "Star Wars" fans and sounds more disgusting than the green milk Luke Skywalker drank in "The Last Jedi": Jawa Juice. The ingredients that give Jawa Juice its sharp and bitter taste don't sound appetizing. It's made from the hide of Banthas, buffalo-like animals that are native to Tatooine, and fermented grains. If that sounds like something you'd never drink, perhaps the recipe provided by the YouTube channel Old Fashioned Ways++ would be more palatable.
How to make the Coruscant Jawa Juice Old-Fashioned
As you can see, Jawa Juice has nothing to do with Jawas, the tiny hood-wearing scavengers with glowing eyes who roam the sands of Tatooine. Not that that would make it any more appetizing, Jawa Juice is just a nickname it got from people who consume the drink. The drink's actual name is Ardees. While there are no Banthas in the real world, Old Fashioned Ways++ has substituted that with beef jerky. On top of that, you will also need jerky-infused vodka (what he calls Jawa juice), simple syrup, Whiskey Barrel-Aged Aromatic Bitters, Luxardo Cherry Syrup, and one long and thin slice of beef jerky (Bantha hide).
For the preparation, grab a mixing glass and start by adding half an ounce of the simple syrup. Sprinkle two to four dashes of the bitters to give it a smoky flavor. Now throw two ounces of that Jawa Juice and a bar spoon of the cherry syrup in there, add some cubes of ice, and stir until the mixture is chilled. Strain the drink into another glass and garnish with the beef jerky. You can add some cherry garnish on top if you prefer. And just like that, you've made yourself some Coruscant Jawa Juice the old-fashioned way.