Snap Beats Apple To The Punch With Its Own High-Priced AR Glasses

Snap Inc., the corporation behind Snapchat, announced a new pair of AR glasses today, joining Google in an attempt to rival Meta's Ray-Bans and Apple's forthcoming AI smartglasses. Dubbed SPECS, the glasses will retail for $2,195, and you can preorder a pair now for a refundable $200 deposit, with expected delivery in the fall in the U.S., UK, and France.

Snap's official announcement starts with an interesting tone. The company writes, "For more than a decade, we've been building toward a future where computers can understand the world the way we do, not just through text and taps, but through sight, sound, movement, and context." On its face, that sounds more like the pitch for an AI platform than AR glasses.

The press release goes on to more boilerplate language about how AR glasses can help you connect with people while still having access to all the info you normally rely on your phone for, without the "phubbing" (phone snubbing) of staring down at your phone screen. It also dives into some of the headline features available on SPECS, like seeing directions floating in front of you as you walk, or reading a putting green during a round of golf. There's a brief nod to privacy concerns as well, assuring potential consumers that an indicator light will flash to show the glasses are recording video, an important announcement given Meta's recent controversies in that department.